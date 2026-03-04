No, Not Ballet Flats—Chic Girls Are Wearing This Spring 2026 Shoe Trend With Pretty Skirts Instead

If you don't like showing your toes, then I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but flip-flops will be back again for spring 2026. Now that the comfortable vacation shoes have been knighted by the fashion set as the style to have, there's no looking back. Even celebrities are wearing them at a higher rate than usual.
After the Actor Awards on Sunday night, Mia Goth was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing flip-flops with a white top, a fun patterned skirt, and a large tote bag. It's a simple look, but that's what makes it perfect. It's the kind of thing you could easily pull together quite quickly and still look extremely cute.
We particularly like how it looks paired with the patterned skirt, a style we're expecting to see everywhere as minimalism takes a step back and pattern clashing moves to the front of the fashion trend cycle. While printed skirts can easily feel busy when worn with the wrong shoes, flip-flops keep it casual and cool. And so our motto for Spring this year will be when in doubt, wear flip-flops. Clearly, you can't go wrong.
Tara Gonzalez is a senior fashion and social editor at WhoWhatWear. where she is interested in exploring the intersection of fashion and culture and why we are drawn to wearing the things we wear and what that says about the world we live in. Previously she worked as a senior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar. When she isn't writing trend deep dives for WWW, she's working on her newsletter on Substack, Cult Classic, which explores the very best fashion in film and television. She has a degree in creative writing from The University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Brooklyn with her boyfriend and pug Bjork, the later of which has a very extensive collection of dog-sized Sandy Liang sweaters.