All I can think about is the beautiful weather that comes with spring and the cool outfits I’ll finally be able to wear. I’m building my spring wardrobe slowly but surely and have many lightweight sweaters that I’d still like to wear in the warmer days to come—but I don’t care to wear them with basic pants or jeans. Instead, I'd like to wear them like Olivia Dean just did in London.
Dean attended the F/W 26 Burberry show during London Fashion Week in a sweater outfit that I have to copy on the first day of warmth in NYC. Her Burberry look included a simple beige sweater with brown pointed-toe heels and a skirt trend that I predict will have a major moment this spring: an asymmetrical skirt. The skirt was in the same tonal beige family as her sweater, but because of its cool shape, the outfit popped so much more. The eye-catching silhouette of the skirt undoubtedly made it stand out. If Olivia Dean is cosigning this skirt trend with lightweight sweaters, then so shall I.
If you’re into this spring sweater outfit idea, keep scrolling through to re-create her look and shop similar items.
