Skinny jeans get a bad rep, and for good reason. I, myself, was happy to see them fall out of style in favor of styles with a bit more give. That being said, there are chic ways to reintroduce them into your wardrobe that won't make you look like it's 2013 again. For proof, just see how Laura Harrier styled a pair of Gucciskinny jeans while in Milan during Fashion Week. After analyzing her night-out ensemble, I'm convinced that skinny jeans aren't all bad. All it takes is the right styling, and suddenly, the controversial denim style feels far fresher in 2026.
For a dinner at Baretto celebrating Demna's first Gucci runway show, Harrier donned a look from his pre-fall 2026 collection, including black skinny jeans with a split hem, a cropped leather bomber jacket, and tall horsebit pumps. She finished off the ensemble with one of spring 2026's newest It bags, the Jackie Slim Small Shoulder Bag ($2450). The trick that made her skinny-jeans outfit work? Pairing the black style with classic pumps anchors the trendiness of the denim style, balancing the entire look. The timeless shoe shape also elevates skinny jeans, which can tend to err on the youthful side.
The other trick to making skinny jeans feel sophisticated in 2026 is to opt for a slightly washed black wash instead of anything too light. It gives them the same smart look that cigarette pants possess, but with a touch more casualness, making them perfect for a night out in a chic city like Milan during Fashion Week.
Convinced to stop hating all skinny jeans and welcome certain versions back into your wardrobe? Keep scrolling.