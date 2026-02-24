Kate, Alexa and Chic New Trench Coats—Everything You Need to Know About the Burberry A/W26 Show

There’s a particular feeling that stirs in a Londoner’s chest when crossing one of the city’s bridges after dark. If the mood is right, the sight of the Thames unfurling beneath you—wide and inky, reflecting the glittering landmarks that flank your path—sparks a rush of elation and pride. Pride that, amid the sprawl and spectacle, you’ve carved out a place for yourself in one of the greatest cities on earth.
That same London mood framed Burberry’s autumn/winter 2026 show. Staged at Old Billingsgate, the former fish market perched on the banks of the River Thames, the setting felt perfectly metropolitan, complete with its own rendering of Tower Bridge, crowded by glossy latex “puddles.”
A constellation of A-list guests arrived, Barry Keoghan, Lila Moss, Pink Pantheress, Mia Regan, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Devon Lee Carlson were amongst those swathed in the house signatures that cemented Burberry’s global renown. Alexa Chung was bundled into a tightly belted leather trench in a rich plum hue, while Kate Moss—London royalty in her own right—opted for a jet-black cotton trench cut neatly to the knee. Collapsing the traditional front row, actors, musicians, artists and athletes were dotted throughout the space. Moss, animated as ever, was spotted chewing the ear off Oscar-nominated Stellan Skarsgård.
For all the city’s perennial complaints—its weather chief among them—Londoners remain quietly proud. And, it seems, so does creative director Daniel Lee. Leaning into the romance of a deep London winter, the collection was anchored by outerwear: that most necessary of British wardrobe pillars. The trench coat, reworked in leather and plissé, emerged alongside cropped, fur-trimmed bombers and exaggerated pea coats. In doing so, the collection framed the essentials as the most exciting part of next season’s wardrobe.
The show’s central thesis—London at Night—explored a palette of moody decadence. Glossy leathers appeared as trenches, trousers, opera-length gloves and sharp-toed shoes. Ruffled collars and swathes of fur retained the Londoner’s throw-on insouciance—all rendered in rich plums, blacks, navies and burgundies. Later, partywear emerged: tasselled dresses, satin gowns, thigh-grazing skirts made for plans after-dark. The high-low styling—a bomber jacket thrown over a sequinned slip, for example—epitomises the It girl style and energy London is known for.
And then came the final procession of trench coats: the ultimate emblem of the capital. This year marks 170 years of Burberry. In celebrating the city’s rain-slicked romance, Burberry distilled the feeling of crossing that bridge, looking out over the Thames, and knowing exactly where you stand. As for Daniel Lee? He’s firmly at home.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.