Celebrity Couples in the ’90s Were Stylish, But These 5 are Even Better Dressed Than Jen and Brad
Sure, celebrity couples in the '90s and early '00s were well-dressed, but in recent times power couples have upped the ante. From Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz to Justin and Hailey Bieber, these are the 5 best dressed couples in Hollywood.
Whilst we all have our own fashion obsessions, Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel, the wardrobe of Carrie Bradshaw or the perfect Prada shoes, if there’s one obsession that we all share, it has to be the style of celebrity couples. Although our fascination with not just the dating life, but the dress sense of famous people dates back earlier than any of us, the ‘90s was really a heyday and ultimate era of red carpet sightings and papped photos.
This is the decade that gave us Johnny Depp and Kate Moss (and Winona Ryder), Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow (and of course later Jennifer Aniston), as well as the much-adored JFK Junior and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. It was also the era of rock and roll rebellion on the red carpet, in which Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton all reigned supreme.
Nowadays though, whilst these couples no longer remain, our interest still does. Some of the styles are effortlessly cool (looking at you, Harry and Zoë), others turn it out with either matching red carpet ensembles or have their own taste. Whether they be on the on the streets, at the Oscars, at the airport or in the crowds at Glastonbury, one thing will always be true: we can’t get enough of celebrity couples style. I’ve taken a very deep dive into the Getty archives and have decided that these 5 are the best dressed modern day couples, the question is, do you agree?
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Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz
Style Notes: Starting pretty obvious here, given that they just announced their engagement, but it’s not the ring or their wedding plans that enthrals me most about Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz, it’s their outfits. Whilst Harry has long been known for his flamboyant, colourful and often quite kitschy style, wearing checked blazers, vibrant knitted tank tops and high-waisted trousers, it seems dating Zoë has had an effect. Turning into the ultimate ‘Brooklyn boyfriend’ his style has become much more pared back. Like her, he’s been seen in oversized wool coats and low-waisted jeans with Samba trainers and vintage graphic tees. Special mention also to the retro wrap-around shades.