The New York Knicks' playoff run is generating buzz in NYC, drawing high-profile celebrity fans to home games and turning them into fun date nights. Case in point: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, one of the internet's most-followed couples, were among the stars in attendance for Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks yesterday evening. That said, their night didn't end there. After the Knicks secured the win, Chalamet and Jenner were spotted on a date at NYC hotspot 4 Charles Prime Rib.
For the occasion, Jenner wore a chic denim outfit consisting of a leather bomber jacket, a cropped tank top, and not regular jeans but studded jeans. Did she wear them with sneakers or flats? Nope—something better: She wore black leather heeled flip-flops that made the "dated" jeans trend feel elegant, modern, and worthy of a write-up.
Let's get down to specifics. Jenner's studded jeans might look familiar to fashion-obsessed people. That's because they were featured in Isabel Marant's S/S 13 collection. On the runway, the jeans were styled more boldly with an embellished bracelet-sleeve top and a studded red belt.
This week, Jenner released a Khy collection called Born in L.A., featuring studded jeans reminiscent of the Isabel Marant style. Ironically, many initially believed she was wearing a piece from her own line. Nonetheless, the internet quickly learned they weren't from Khy but were vintage, prompting people on Reddit and TikTok to express their confusion and share their thoughts on why they think she would make that style choice. Regardless of the reason, Jenner is making a case for the return of the studded jeans trend and proving that elevated flip-flops are the key to making the pants feel fresh and very 2026.
While the Isabel Marant jeans aren't available to shop, you can get the look with Khy's latest drop or from other brands like Levi's or Reformation. That said, keep scrolling to shop the best studded jeans and heeled flip-flops to pair with them.