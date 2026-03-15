Though we'd happily enjoy a star-studded red carpet every Sunday night, award season unfortunately comes to a close this evening with the 2026 Academy Awards, the finish line of a long and very stylish run of shows that started all the way back in November. It's bittersweet, so we want to savor every second of it, paying especially close attention to the looks that tonight's attendees and their stylists spent hours upon hours putting together. Every last earring and hand-sewn embellishment deserves its moment, and we're happy to give them just that.
Of all the award shows each season, the Oscars are always the mecca when it comes to fashion. Think back to some of the greatest looks of all time, like Nicole Kidman's chartreuse Dior Haute Couture dress by John Galliano in 1997, Lupita Nyong'o's aquamarine Prada gown in 2014, and Emma Stone's gold fringed Givenchy dress designed by Riccardo Tisci. Of course, we can't forget Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic baby-pink Ralph Lauren number that she wore in 1999, the year she won Best Actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love. Who knows? Maybe tonight we'll witness the next "great" to be added to this list.
Keep scrolling to discover the best looks unveiled on the 2026 Academy Awards red carpet. If the stylish pre-parties told us anything, it's that tonight's attendees will be dressed to the nines.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.