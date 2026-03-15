All the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Looks That Left Us Speechless

Plus, the dressing credits you've been searching for.

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Renate Reinsve, Hudson Williams, and Ariana Greenblatt on the 2026 Academy Awards red carpet.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though we'd happily enjoy a star-studded red carpet every Sunday night, award season unfortunately comes to a close this evening with the 2026 Academy Awards, the finish line of a long and very stylish run of shows that started all the way back in November. It's bittersweet, so we want to savor every second of it, paying especially close attention to the looks that tonight's attendees and their stylists spent hours upon hours putting together. Every last earring and hand-sewn embellishment deserves its moment, and we're happy to give them just that.

Of all the award shows each season, the Oscars are always the mecca when it comes to fashion. Think back to some of the greatest looks of all time, like Nicole Kidman's chartreuse Dior Haute Couture dress by John Galliano in 1997, Lupita Nyong'o's aquamarine Prada gown in 2014, and Emma Stone's gold fringed Givenchy dress designed by Riccardo Tisci. Of course, we can't forget Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic baby-pink Ralph Lauren number that she wore in 1999, the year she won Best Actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love. Who knows? Maybe tonight we'll witness the next "great" to be added to this list.

Keep scrolling to discover the best looks unveiled on the 2026 Academy Awards red carpet. If the stylish pre-parties told us anything, it's that tonight's attendees will be dressed to the nines.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Renate Reinsve attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

WHO: Renate Reinsve

WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton dress; Giuseppe Zanotti heels

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Hudson Williams attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Hudson Williams

WEAR: Custom Balenciaga suit; Bulgari jewelry

STYLED BY: Anastasia Walker

US actress Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026.

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

WHO: Chase Infiniti

WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton; De Beers jewelry

STYLED BY: Wayman + Micah

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Ariana Greenblatt attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

WHO: Ariana Greenblatt

WEAR: Vintage John Galliano dress from Raffe Vintage; Mikimoto jewelry

STYLED BY: Molly Dickson

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Barbie Ferreira attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

WHO: Barbie Ferreira

WEAR: Custom Gap Studio by Zac Posen dress; Christian Louboutin heels; De Beers jewelry

STYLED BY: Chris Horan

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rose Byrne attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

WHO: Rose Byrne

WEAR: Custom Dior couture

STYLED BY: Kate Young

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Vicky Krieps attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

WHO: Vicky Krieps

WEAR: Bottega Veneta dress

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Misty Copeland attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

WHO: Misty Copeland

WEAR: David Koma jacket; De Beers jewelry

Styled by: Karla Welch

British journalist and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026.

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

WHO: Amelia Dimoldenberg

WEAR: Vintage Ralph Lauren dress; Bulgari jewelry

STYLED BY: Chloë Griffin

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Arden Cho attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

WHO: Arden Cho

WEAR: Miss Sohee dress; Christian Louboutin shoes

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Calum Harper attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

WHO: Calum Harper

Styled by: Zak Maoui

Eliza Huber
Eliza Huber
Associate Editorial Director

Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.