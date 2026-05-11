I know it's difficult to think about how brutal last season's weather was, but it did give us one good thing: a rich, chic color trend to hold on to. The It color of the colder seasons was none other than chocolate brown.Pantone's 2025 Color of the Year was Mocha Mousse, and the fall/winter 2026 collections of Gucci, Hermès, and Tory Burch, to name a few, all featured chocolate brown. But why am I talking about fall and winter, you ask? Because chocolate brown hasn't left the trend cycle just yet. It's fulfilling its full potential for spring as well.
Chic dressers fully accept deep, rich chocolate brown for spring, even when it's 70° out. Halle Berry, for one, just sported the color trend in the form of a head-to-toe monochromatic outfit. This is the perfect way to style the trend without overthinking it. Berry wore a cardigan layered over a bias-cut slip dress styled with pointed-toe pumps. She accessorized with a silver heart-locket necklace and a pair of Gen Z–approved bug-eyed sunglasses. This look is versatile for day or night, and her styling, blending knit and satin to contrast within her one-color outfit, is genius. She looks effortlessly chic, which is why chocolate brown is a suitable option for the spring and summer, for a matter of fact.
If you're feeling inspired to wear more chocolate brown this spring, keep scrolling to re-create Berry's monochromatic outfit.