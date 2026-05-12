While I personally don't have family or friends who are fancy enough to host black-tie weddings—the last ceremony I went to doubled as a Halloween costume party—I understand the dress code can be a bit intimidating. If you're currently being taunted by that black-tie invitation pinned to your fridge, fret not. Amal Clooney is here to offer you some excellent fashion advice when it comes to extra formal wedding guest attire.
In London today, Clooney attended an event at the Royal Albert Hall celebrating the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust. (Yes, King Charles and Queen Camilla were on hand as well.) Clooney looked right at home among the royals wearing an Alexander McQueen F/W 07 gold gown, but you don't need access to designer archives to pick up on Clooney's style cues. All you need to know is that a gold sequin floor-length gown is an elegant, chic, and foolproof choice for any black-tie event that might come your way. Unlike more casual fabrics like linen and cotton, you'll never feel underdressed in sequins. Scroll down to see Clooney's newest outfit and shop the trend for yourself.
On Amal Clooney: Alexander McQueen F/W 07 dress
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