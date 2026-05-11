One of the easiest avenues you can take to achieve cooler outfits is to experiment with color. Fashion people and well-dressed celebrities are well aware of this, and frequently experiment with unexpected color pairings with great success. With the popularity of primary colors this season (and color, in general) and the abundance of bold colors, in particular, worn together on the trend-setting runways of Prada and Celine (among others) for 2026, we're seeing quite a lot of clashing colors thus far this year. And Gwyneth Paltrow just wore one that's particularly noteworthy: red and sky blue.
For the very important occasion of her daughter Apple Martin's graduation from Vanderbilt University last week, Paltrow opted to wear a red jacket from her namesake brand Gwyn over a blue Tory Burch poplin tank midi dress, paired with red Manolo Blahnik heeled sandals. The color pairing looked cool and forward, and even a bit preppy. The clashing combination of bright poppy red and cool pale blue will look stunning in the sun this summer, and can be worn as subtly as a pair of red ballet flats with jeans and a sky blue tee.
Summer is coming, so scroll on to get inspired by Paltrow's clashing color trend combination and shop bright red pieces and chic sky blue ones to wear with them.