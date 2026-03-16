Our Top 5 Best-Dressed Celebs From the 2026 Oscars

To no one's surprise, the Oscars 2026 red carpet did not disappoint. After months of awards season build-up, Hollywood’s biggest stars finally arrived at the Dolby Theatre—and as always, the fashion was just as thrilling as the nominations. From jaw-dropping gowns to sleek, statement-making tuxes, this year’s red carpet was full of moments that made us stop mid-scroll and take notes.
As a fashion editor, I can’t help but focus on the details: the unexpected color choices, the bold accessories, the silhouettes that flatter in all the right ways. Some stars went for classic Hollywood glamour, others pushed the boundaries with modern, edgy tailoring, and a few pulled off moments so whimsical you’ll want to recreate them yourself. These are the looks that will inspire not only the next red carpet season but also bridal trends, party dressing, and even street-style for months to come.
Here are our top five best-dressed stars at the Oscars 2026 red carpet.
"Teyana Taylor has always been a personal fashion Star North of mine, and every time she shows up to a red carpet, I know she's going to turn a look. Case in point, this stunning custom Chanel look, designed by Mathieu Blazy, was a highlight of the night for me." — Ana Escalante, Associate Features Editor
Rose Byrne
"Rose Byrne's custom Dior dress is the picture of elegance. The stunning, whimsical floral embroidery is the pinnacle of craftsmanship. In my opinion, black dresses don't always translate well in red carpet photography, but this sleek one was the perfect blank canvas for the pearl-laden florals." — E.F.
Renate Reinsve
"I've been talking about what Karla Welch and Sentimental Value star Renate Reinsve have been doing as a duo this entire award season, and I should have known that they were saving the best for last at the Oscars, but still, I was shocked at just how perfect Reinsve's look was last night. She wore a bright-red custom Louis Vuitton strapless gown that is apparently just one single piece of fabric, according to the E! red carpet team. The power of it was in its simplicity and ability to still standout in a sea of voluminous gowns and detailed beadwork and embroidery. The waist-high slit also helped. Let's just say that I'll be thinking about this monochromatic look for many Oscars to come." — Eliza Huber, Associate Editorial Directior
Chase Infiniti
"There's something so enthralling about a up-and-coming young actor and their first awards season—what they chose to wear and the designers they align themselves with on the red carpet. After Chase Infiniti's breakout role in One Battle After Another, I've been following her fashion journey closely, and I'm so happy to see her save the best look for last— a beautiful ruffled lilac gown, custom created by Louis Vuitton. I often see too many young actors wear gowns that feel too old or too stuffy, so to see her youthful, Gen Z sense of style shine through in this dress means, in my eyes, it's perfect." — A.E.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.