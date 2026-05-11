There’s something unique about London-girl style in the summer. Unlike the polished ease of Paris or the vibrant aesthetic often associated with Copenhagen, London fashion has always felt a little more experimental, a little less predictable and full of personality. Perhaps it’s because British summers are never entirely reliable, but London girls have mastered the art of making practical dressing look incredibly cool. One minute it’s tailoring and loafers, the next it’s floaty dresses styled with technical jackets and oversized sunglasses—and somehow, it all works.
What makes London style so interesting is its ability to blend opposing aesthetics so easily. You’ll spot feminine silhouettes paired with chunky footwear, elevated basics styled with vintage-inspired accessories and relaxed layers mixed with trends in ways that never feel overthought. Even the most wearable outfits have an element of individuality to them, which is exactly why so many fashion people look to London for styling inspiration each season.
And for summer 2026, that distinct London-girl energy is showing up in some very specific trends. From the colour combinations everyone is suddenly wearing to the staples replacing predictable basics, these are the looks currently shaping wardrobes across the capital. Read on to discover our edit of the top five to know.
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5 Trends London Girls are Wearing This Summer
1. Cobalt Trousers
Style Notes: If there’s one colour London girls are backing this summer, it’s cobalt blue. In trouser form especially, the shade feels bold yet surprisingly wearable, adding instant impact to otherwise simple outfits like white vests, oversized shirts and barely-there sandals. Equal parts polished and playful, cobalt trousers are quickly becoming the easiest way to make a summer look feel fashion-forward without trying too hard.