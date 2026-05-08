Not Stovepipe, Not Skinny—6 Summer Denim Trends That'll Make You Forget Those Jeans You've Been Wearing All Year
From '90s light wash jeans to denim corsets and culottes, this season promises to offer several break-through denim trends. Fashion expert Lauren Cunningham predicts which you're likely to see most this summer.
Ah, denim—the go-to fabric that makes up the backbone of most of our everyday wardrobes, especially those of us who practically live in jeans (guilty as charged). But beyond your basic blue denim, there are countless iterations of the cotton-rich staple that mean we can be a little more inventive without leaving our comfort zone. Welcome to the 2026 denim trends taking centre stage this summer: each effortlessly wearable, yet just exciting enough to elevate any wardrobe.
Take bright and bold jeans—the latest attention-grabbing trend to hit the high street, leaning into the recently reignited 2010s look. Chore jackets for when the temperature inevitably drops. Or the revival of 90s light-wash jeans, thanks in no small part to the comeback of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's minimalist sense of style. All offering a slightly updated take on summer dressing beyond your classic denim cut-offs and everyday jackets.
Whether you choose to wear them together—a modern-day take on the Canadian tuxedo, anyone?—or invest in only one, these are the six denim trends the best-dressed women on the internet are turning to.
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6 Summer Denim Trends to Bookmark Now
1. Strapless Denim Tops
Style Notes: Whether it's Levi's, Jean Paul Gaultier, Reformation or Agolde, strapless denim tops, corsets and bustiers are available in no short supply this season. Unusual enough to feel interesting, easy enough to actually wear, I pair mine with everything from bubble skirts to jeans for a look that feels considered with minimal effort.
Shop the Look:
GAP
Harlem's Fashion Row Mid Wash Denim Corset Top
A few years ago, Gap was far from any fashion fan's radar. Now, thanks to Zac Posen, quite the opposite is true.
Jean Paul Gaultier
Denim Corset in Blue
No brand is as famous for corsets as Jean Paul Gaultier, and this denim style is a great example of why.