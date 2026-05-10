If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I’m obsessive about makeup. From luxury French foundations to ultra-chic eyeliners, I am constantly seeking out the coolest new formulas to hit the market. But just because I like expensive brands doesn’t mean that I discount the drugstore when searching for my next product. In fact, quite the opposite. I know from my own experience that a high price tag does not immediately guarantee a better formula—and celebrity makeup artists, who have gone so far as to give me a shopping list of drugstore buys that rival designer splurges, would back me up on that. Unbeknownst to many, foundation falls within this category.
According to celebrity makeup artist Kasey Spickard, it’s not price nor fancy brand name that separates a good foundation from a great one—it’s wearability, finish, and shade range. “Does it crease? Does it settle into fine lines and wrinkles? Does it feel lightweight, like a second skin, or does it feel heavy, like you're wearing a lot of makeup?” He asks out loud. “That's what matters to me.”
After testing more than 20 drugstore foundations over the past two years (and wearing solely drugstore formulas for a week straight), I found the 10 formulas that didn’t make me miss my designer bottles a bit. Below, the foundations that deliver everything from glowy skin to matte finishes, 30-hour wear, a touch of sun protection, and more, all for less than $17.
Latest Videos From
The Best Drugstore Foundations of 2026, at a Glance
I had a hard time discerning which drugstore foundation topped them all in 2026 (budget-friendly formulas have come such a long way in recent years), but Maybelline’s Plump & Glow Foundation ultimately stole the show. Full of skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which help to hydrate the skin and minimize the appearance of pores, this foundation doesn’t just feel good on your skin—it looks even better. “The Plump + Glow is one of those formulas that defies the rule,” says Spickard. “It has a high pigment load and real coverage, but it doesn't feel heavy on the skin,” he explains. “You get that demi-luminous finish without it looking greasy or overdone. It wears like skin, which for me is the whole goal.”
Editor review: “This is, by and large, the best under-$20 foundation I’ve ever tried. I’ve tested $40+ foundations that streak, dehydrate, and crease more than this stuff—it’s that good. The first word that comes to mind when I want to describe my skin with this foundation is ‘healthy’ because of how plump, radiant, and smooth my skin looks, all without feeling any sort of weight on the surface. I’ll be reaching for this one more than my pricey picks, I fear.” –Alyssa Brascia, Who What Wear associate beauty editor