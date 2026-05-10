I Only Wore Drugstore Foundations for 7 Days—These 10 Picks Officially Raised My Standards

Bargain formulas that behave like big names.

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A collage of Who What Wear associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia and the pile of drugstore foundations she tested.
(Image credit: @alyssabrascia, E.l.f. Cosmetics)
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If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I’m obsessive about makeup. From luxury French foundations to ultra-chic eyeliners, I am constantly seeking out the coolest new formulas to hit the market. But just because I like expensive brands doesn’t mean that I discount the drugstore when searching for my next product. In fact, quite the opposite. I know from my own experience that a high price tag does not immediately guarantee a better formula—and celebrity makeup artists, who have gone so far as to give me a shopping list of drugstore buys that rival designer splurges, would back me up on that. Unbeknownst to many, foundation falls within this category.

According to celebrity makeup artist Kasey Spickard, it’s not price nor fancy brand name that separates a good foundation from a great one—it’s wearability, finish, and shade range. “Does it crease? Does it settle into fine lines and wrinkles? Does it feel lightweight, like a second skin, or does it feel heavy, like you're wearing a lot of makeup?” He asks out loud. “That's what matters to me.”

After testing more than 20 drugstore foundations over the past two years (and wearing solely drugstore formulas for a week straight), I found the 10 formulas that didn’t make me miss my designer bottles a bit. Below, the foundations that deliver everything from glowy skin to matte finishes, 30-hour wear, a touch of sun protection, and more, all for less than $17.

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The pile of drugstore foundations Who What Wear associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia tested for a week.

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)

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