All the Most Elegant Dressers at Wimbledon Are Wearing This Simple, Anti-Flat Shoe

While Wimbledon may be one of the year’s biggest sporting events, but for fashion watchers, it’s equally thrilling off the court. The players might bring the drama with their backhands and tie-breakers, but the spectators serve up their own kind of performance—from the Royal Box to the grassy banks of Henman Hill. With its smart/casual dress code, Wimbledon consistently attracts a crowd that knows how to do summer elegance without looking overdone.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What I’ve noticed this year, however, is that the best-dressed attendees aren’t leaning into statement-making summer trends. Instead, they’re turning to something far simpler and arguably more elegant. Enter: white pointed-toe shoes. Subtle but striking, this heeled shoe has emerged as the quietly dominant footwear choice amongst the style set at 2025's Wimbledon spectacle. Whether paired with fluid tailoring as seen on presenter Angela Scanlon, full circle skirts courtesy of actress Lesley Mann, or sleek dresses akin to that of actress Lauren Lyle's, these shoes instantly elevate an outfit, ensuring a distinctly polished aesthetic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'll admit, I haven't always been a fan of white heels—I blame it on the cheap pair I wore throughout my late teens and early twenties; the image of their bashed pointed toes is seared in my memory—but these outfits have proven just how chic they can be. It’s also a reminder that sometimes the most timeless pieces really do make the biggest impact.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a slice of that sophisticated Wimbledon style, shop my edit of the sleekest white pointed-toe shoes below.

Shop White Pointed-Toe Shoes