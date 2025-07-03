All the Most Elegant Dressers at Wimbledon Are Wearing This Simple, Anti-Flat Shoe

Looking at the latest drop of Wimbledon 2025 snaps, I couldn't help but notice that all of the chicest spectators were wearing the same shoe trend.

A selection of spectators wear white pointed-toe shoes at Wimbledon 2025 with very chic outfits
(Image credit: Getty Images)
While Wimbledon may be one of the year’s biggest sporting events, but for fashion watchers, it’s equally thrilling off the court. The players might bring the drama with their backhands and tie-breakers, but the spectators serve up their own kind of performance—from the Royal Box to the grassy banks of Henman Hill. With its smart/casual dress code, Wimbledon consistently attracts a crowd that knows how to do summer elegance without looking overdone.

Lauren Lyle wears a white strappy dress with a pair of white pointed toe shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What I’ve noticed this year, however, is that the best-dressed attendees aren’t leaning into statement-making summer trends. Instead, they’re turning to something far simpler and arguably more elegant. Enter: white pointed-toe shoes. Subtle but striking, this heeled shoe has emerged as the quietly dominant footwear choice amongst the style set at 2025's Wimbledon spectacle. Whether paired with fluid tailoring as seen on presenter Angela Scanlon, full circle skirts courtesy of actress Lesley Mann, or sleek dresses akin to that of actress Lauren Lyle's, these shoes instantly elevate an outfit, ensuring a distinctly polished aesthetic.

Angela Scanlon wears a pink stripe shirt and trouser set with a pair of white pointed toe shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'll admit, I haven't always been a fan of white heels—I blame it on the cheap pair I wore throughout my late teens and early twenties; the image of their bashed pointed toes is seared in my memory—but these outfits have proven just how chic they can be. It’s also a reminder that sometimes the most timeless pieces really do make the biggest impact.

Lesley Mann wears a cream blazer and white lace skirt with a pair of white pointed toe shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a slice of that sophisticated Wimbledon style, shop my edit of the sleekest white pointed-toe shoes below.

Shop White Pointed-Toe Shoes

MANGO, Kitten Shoes With Bow Detail
MANGO
Kitten Shoes With Bow Detail

If the thought of high heels all day is too daunting, this kitten heel pair will be your salvation.

Purist 85 Leather Pumps
AQUAZZURA
Purist 85 Leather Pumps

Simple and chic—you'll wear these for life.

Patty Slingback Heel
Reformation
Patty Slingback Heel

The addition of straps makes these white heels feel especially 2025.

White Woven Sling Back Court Heels
River Island
White Woven Sling Back Court Heels

The braided texture gives these shoes a French-looking feel.

Manolo Blahnik, Maysale Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale Mules

A bonafide classic.

Perforated Leather Slingback Heels
COS
Perforated Leather Slingback Heels

The perforations make these look extra sporty—ideal for Wimbledon.

Gianvito Rossi, Amelia 85 Patent-Leather Pumps
Gianvito Rossi
Amelia 85 Patent-Leather Pumps

These will work hard in any wardrobe, be it full of bold colours or neutrals.

Wrenley Heeled Slingback
Reformation
Wrenley Heeled Slingback

A pointed-toe slingback provides much of the airiness of a sandal but with the added benefit of not needing a fresh pedicure.

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.

