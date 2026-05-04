Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Most Tasteful Naked Dress in Met Gala History

Zoë Kravitz has been out and about in NYC for the past few weeks, showing off her spring-to-summer transitional outfits complete with a not-so-low-key addition—a sizable oval diamond set low into a slim yellow-gold band on her ring finger. Kravitz has been signaling that singer Harry Styles may now be her fiancé; however, neither has confirmed.
Regardless of the relationship status, one fact is undeniable: Kravitz has officially returned to the Met Gala. Her arrival for the 2026 Met Gala marks the end of a notable absence, as she had not attended the annual event since 2021. This year, her attendance was not merely as a guest. Kravitz is in a far more central role, serving as a cochair of the Gala Host Committee, where members include Sabrina Carpenter,Chase Sui Wonders, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, and more, alongside Saint Laurent's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello.
To no one's surprise, for fashion's biggest night, Kravitz chose a Saint Laurent dress. However, it's not just any Saint Laurent dress; it's Look 37 from the brand's F/W 26 collection. For those who don't remember, the dress is a gorgeous black lace gown with a precise boatneck design and a controlled fit that sits close to the body throughout the arms and midriff and then extends into a structured skirt that exaggerates the shape of the hips. The dress also features pockets, one of which Kravitz chose to utilize to tuck her left hand inside to conceal her ring finger.
Most notably, the lace on the dress is dense and graphic, creating a semi-see-through effect that reveals Kravitz's silhouette without showing too much. It's what we're calling the 2026 take on the naked dress trend, which we've seen throughout Met Gala history because it's more tasteful and polished than the naked dresses that stars have worn in the past.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.