This week in NYC, Holmes was photographed strolling nonchalantly through the streets in a spring denim ensemble. As mentioned, she wore patch-pocket jeans in a faded black wash with a black T-shirt and a brown suede bomber jacket. For her shoes, she chose very 2026 ballet flats—glove flats. This shoe pairing seemed intentional because the design's modernity made the "dated" denim feel cool and fresh.
For those who need a refresher, glove flats are a minimalist style made of soft leather that molds to the foot. The skin-hugging design offers more coverage than traditional ballet flats and, without the bow adornments, feels less fussy. Some styles feature a V-cut vamp, while others feature a straight cut across. Regardless of the pair, they all have a streamlined finish that adds polish to any outfit, even dated jeans.
Latest Videos From
Scroll on to discover my edit of the chicest patch-pocket jeans and glove ballet flats to pair with them.