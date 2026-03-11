You're not imagining it—jeans are extremely popular right now. Sure, it can be argued that they're always popular, but it feels different lately. There are quite a few denim trends percolating, but most are very wearable and more "anti-trend" than "trendy". And as someone who pays very close attention to what celebrities wear, I've found that the It girls who influence present-day fashion trends are choosing them over trousers more often than not. Heck, they even made multiple appearances on Chanel's pre-fall 2026 runway.
There's a flood of denim-centric information on the internet, and keeping track of the trends, brands, and jean styling can be overwhelming for even the most keyed-in of fashion followers. So, I'm here to offer up some organized denim information via The 2026 Denim Report. In addition to the aforementioned trends, brands, and jean outfits, I've gathered everything else there is to know—from the '90s It girls everyone is drawing inspiration from to the jeans our team of editors is always talking about.
Ready to be a denim expert? Read on.
The 2026 Denim Trends
The thing about jeans in 2026 is that pretty much anything goes. Agolde creative director Karen Phelps confirmed it, telling me, "There are really no rules with denim right now, which creates space for a more personal way of dressing. We’re seeing a shift toward more tailored silhouettes—styles like our Lana and the 90s Pinch Waist Jean—that feel clean but still relaxed."
While denim "rules" have fallen by the wayside, that doesn't mean that certain styles don't feel fresher than others. But if seeing the words denim trends yet again is enough to put you into a tailspin, I'm happy to report that there are only really six trends you need to know if we're being selective and focusing on the most wearable, most "2026" of them all. Bootcut, light-wash, drawstring, cigarette, stovepipe, and frayed-hem jeans are the styles the chicest of denim wearers are incorporating into their wardrobes this year. Let's break them all down.
Bootcut Jeans
Bootcut jeans have proven to be the subtle, low-key departure from straight-leg jeans people have been craving. Like straight legs, they work with a plethora of shoe styles and are incredibly easy to style. They give an outfit a bit of a vintage look, which It girls such as Bella Hadid are embracing this year.
Madewell
Curvy Relaxed Bootcut Jeans
Frame
The Reboot Jeans
Agolde
Low Rise Boot Jeans
Light-Wash Jeans
Yes, dark denim and khaki jeans, which took off last year, are still very much trends, and medium-blue, black, and white denim will always be relevant, but the denim color that feels freshest for 2026 is a light-blue wash. They have a reputation for being inherently casual, but people are finding fresh ways to dress the revived trend up with their styling.
Calvin Klein
90s Straight Jeans
Pistola
Issa Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Jeans
Drawstring Jeans
Fueled by the massive, continued popularity of buzzy brand Still Here's Cool Jeans, drawstring jeans have stood the test of time. Still Here co-founder and creative director Sonia Mosseri shared her thoughts on the trend with me, saying, "Drawstring jeans are a whole category of their own now—I don’t think they’re going anywhere. It really felt risky when I designed the Cool Jean in 2022, and now it’s commonplace, which is one of the things I love about denim trends—they stick around longer."
Still Here
Cool Jeans
Madewell
Ultimate Wide-Leg Airy Denim
Citizens of Humanity
Brynn Drawstring Trousers
Cigarette Jeans
If you like the polished look of skinny jeans but don't want to risk your jean outfits looking dated this year, cigarette jeans are the trend for you. The '90s-inspired, slim-fitting style isn't quite as fitted as skinny jeans, and has a wider leg opening. These two characteristics ensure that your jean outfits will look modern as opposed to dated. Agolde's Phelps endorsed this trend, saying "A slimmer leg becomes a great foundation for styling, whether that’s playing with proportion through a cropped or oversized jacket, a cinched top, or unexpected footwear. For me, the ideal length hits right at the ankle – it feels modern and versatile, and works effortlessly with everything from flats to heels to a great boot."
Everlane
High-Rise Cigarette Jeans
GRLFRND
Cigarette Jeans
B Sides
Mira Jeans
Stovepipe Jeans
Another '90s-inspired style, which is one of the most classic of the bunch, is stovepipe jeans. They're arguably the most mainstream trend on this list, given their similarities to straight-leg jeans. Where they subtly differ is the fit that's slimmer at the top and more straight and streamlined as they head to your ankles. They're far more flattering than some of the straight-leg styles of seasons past.