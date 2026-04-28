It’s Official—This is the Elegant Ring Trend Every Cool Girl is Coveting

Fashion people have a new favourite jewel—prepare to see this engagement ring on every cool girl’s finger.

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Zoe Kravitz walks down the street wearing an oversized t-shirt with wide-leg trousers and black ballet flats.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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With Zoë Kravitz's latest outing, a new engagement ring trend has officially bloomed. Moving beyond the era where colourful jewels and particularly delicate styles adorned every cool-girl's hands, I've noticed that suddenly all the best dressers are committing to this arguably chicer style.

Spotted on a walk this week, Zoë’s casual outfit was complete with a not-so low-key addition. Debuing a sizeable oval diamond, set low into a slim yellow gold band, Zoë languidly signalled that vows with Harry Styles are offically due to be exchanged.

Zoe Kravitz walks down the street wearing an oversized t-shirt with wide-leg trousers and black ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Speaking to a wider shift in jewellery trends, Madeleine Sangster, Creative Director of Heavenly London, noted that "Zoë’s ring feels like a real shift away from the ultra-delicate styles we’ve been seeing for years. It’s confident without being overly flashy, and that balance is exactly where I see modern engagement rings going.” Not dissimilar to the elegant style debuted by Zendaya not long ago, expect to see this elegant ring top many a fashion girl's jewellery stack soon.

With its subtle vintage feel and clean, unfussy lines, this emerging trend is polished, easy and crucially timeless. Whether nuptials are on your horizon or not, read on to discover the best engagement rings below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro