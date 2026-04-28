It’s Official—This is the Elegant Ring Trend Every Cool Girl is Coveting

With Zoë Kravitz's latest outing, a new engagement ring trend has officially bloomed. Moving beyond the era where colourful jewels and particularly delicate styles adorned every cool-girl's hands, I've noticed that suddenly all the best dressers are committing to this arguably chicer style.
Spotted on a walk this week, Zoë’s casual outfit was complete with a not-so low-key addition. Debuing a sizeable oval diamond, set low into a slim yellow gold band, Zoë languidly signalled that vows with Harry Styles are offically due to be exchanged.
Speaking to a wider shift in jewellery trends, Madeleine Sangster, Creative Director of Heavenly London, noted that "Zoë’s ring feels like a real shift away from the ultra-delicate styles we’ve been seeing for years. It’s confident without being overly flashy, and that balance is exactly where I see modern engagement rings going.” Not dissimilar to the elegant style debuted by Zendaya not long ago, expect to see this elegant ring top many a fashion girl's jewellery stack soon.
With its subtle vintage feel and clean, unfussy lines, this emerging trend is polished, easy and crucially timeless. Whether nuptials are on your horizon or not, read on to discover the best engagement rings below.
Shop Engagement Rings:
Heavenly London
The Solid Gold & Diamond Chip Ring
Each Heavenly London ring comes with a GRA (Global Gemological Research Academy) Moissanite report.
Lylie's
Minerva Solitaire Ring
This comes in yellow gold and platinum
Jessie Thomas Jewellery
Diamond Solitaire Ring
A classic solitaire ring will never go out of style.
Rachel Boston
Blanche Ring
Stack this up with your other jewels or let it shine on its own.
Jessica McCormack
2.19ct Diamond & White Gold Button Back Ring
Jessica McCormack's rings are a fashion person's favourites.
Berganza
This circa 1910 ring will never go out of style.
Fenton
The Solitaire
Fenton offers lab grown and natural diamonds.
Taylor & Hart
Demure
Taylor & Hart's rings include a hidden stone on the inside of the band.