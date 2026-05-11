Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, cofounder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
A few years ago, there was a massive shift in the beauty industry as brands and consumers realized the importance of fostering beauty from the inside out, proving that what we put in our bodies truly matters. Case in point: Nutrafol. As the leading innovator in the haircare industry, Nutrafol has built its brand and efficacy around supporting hair growth from within. At the helm of the brand's innovation is Chief Medical Advisor Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, FAAD.
Woolery-Lloyd began her professional journey as a dermatologist, joining the University of Miami faculty as director of skin of color. In this role, she focused on addressing the unique dermatological needs of patients with darker skin tones, an area often underrepresented in medical training and research. While building her clinical practice, she identified a critical gap in skincare solutions and launched Specific Beauty, a specialized skincare line designed for women of color struggling with hyperpigmentation.
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Further expanding her impact, Woolery-Lloyd earned board certification in lifestyle medicine, integrating holistic approaches into dermatologic care. She also founded DermFriends, an accessible online platform that provides straightforward solutions for common skin concerns. Through DermFriends, she empowers individuals with practical knowledge to manage everyday dermatological issues effectively.
In 2025, Woolery-Lloyd joined Nutrafol, the premium dermatologist-recommended hair-growth supplement brand. Nutrafol distinguishes itself as the first and only supplement to achieve NSF Certified for Sport status—the gold standard in third-party testing for quality and safety. As chief medical advisor, Woolery-Lloyd plays a pivotal role in advancing the brand's mission to lead in hair health through rigorous science, comprehensive education, and strong advocacy.
Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Woolery-Lloyd remains actively engaged in academia and global outreach. She continues to pursue cutting-edge research, mentor medical students and residents, and deliver lectures worldwide on dermatology for skin of color. Her multifaceted approach bridges clinical practice, product innovation, and public education, making significant strides in inclusive dermatological care.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Woolery-Lloyd continues to evolve the world of dermatology and haircare, and keep scrolling to shop our favorite Nutrafol products.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.