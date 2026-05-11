In case you missed it, another dated denim trend is back: two-tone jeans. Over the past two weeks, three celebrities in New York City have been spotted wearing them. First, Sarah Pidgeon styled a barrel-leg pair with a fitted-waist blazer and glossy pumps. Then Chloë Sevigny wore a gray-wash straight-leg style with a V-neck sweater and T-strap flats. Most recently, though, it was Katie Holmes who backed the denim trend.
For a night out in NYC, Holmes stepped out in relaxed two-tone jeans styled in a way entirely different from Pidgeon and Sevigny. Instead of a blazer or a knit, Holmes opted for a tee and a silk button-down shirt, and instead of pumps or T-strap flats, Holmes chose suede mules.
Holmes's shoe choice was the most important element in her ensemble, as these mules were the key to transforming the two-tone denim trend into something that feels current and chic. How did they do that? It's all in the mix of timeless and modern design details. For starters, the mules were slip-on loafers, which, regardless of the designer, are always classic and versatile and can ground any outfit. The chocolate-brown suede fabrication gave the overall look an expensive, luxurious feel in a very 2026 way.
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If Holmes's sophisticated take has convinced you to revisit this exciting denim trend, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've curated an edit of the chicest two-tone jeans and slip-on loafers to help you get the look.