Margot Robbie's Airport Style is Basically Perfect—3 Looks I'd Copy

Let’s be honest—dressing for the airport is hard. While most of us prioritise comfort above all else (think baggy sweatshirts, leggings and well-worn trainers), celebrities seem to operate by an entirely different dress code. However, I’m not convinced that the same approach applies when every arrival has the potential to be photographed....
For celebs, the terminal can double up as a runway, and if there’s one celebrity who consistently gets it right, it’s Margot Robbie. She has mastered the art of off-duty dressing, striking a balance between polished and practical, and delivering looks that feel effortless but still incredibly chic.
While some celebs lean fully into high glam and others go completely casual, Robbie sits perfectly in the middle. Her outfits feel wearable, easy, and—crucially—recreatable. Honestly, if anyone could convince me to swap my leggings for jeans at the airport, it’s her.
So, if like me, you’re planning to channel A-list energy on your next trip, keep scrolling for three of Robbie’s airport looks to recreate.
Margot Robbie's Best Airport Outfits:
1. Basic Tee + Low-Rise Baggy Jeans + Pointed Heels
Style Notes: It’s no secret that jeans can be quite restrictive, especially for a long-haul flight, but she seems to have nailed it. Opt for a low-rise baggy pair to ensure there’s no restrictions or stiffness so you can settle in comfortably. Paired with a basic white tee and pointed heels, this is such a chic look. Personally, I’d have a pair of flats in that big bag to slip into after departure.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Pure Cotton Everyday Fit T-Shirt
M&S do such good basics.
ZARA
Zw Collection Low-Rise Relaxed Flare Jeans
I love the wash and front seam detail of this Zara pair.
DÉHANCHE
Alegra Leather Waist Belt
Déhance belts are a fashion editor favourite.
Toteme
Sharp Nappa Kitten Pumps
A pointed heel is the ultimate chic footwear option.
YSL
Cassandre Large Pouch on Chain
Big enough for all of your in-flight essentials.
2. Long Sleeve Top + Knee-Length Shorts + Mesh Ballet Flats
Style Notes: This perhaps feels the most laidback out of her airport looks. A more low-key look, it comprises of knee-grazing shorts paired with a slightly slouchy long-sleeve top and the iconic Alaïa mesh ballet flats – a comfortable but chic ensemble overall. Don’t forget to add your sunnies, too.
Shop the Look:
COS
Clean Cut Regular Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
A high-street option to recreate the look.
KHAITE
Rohe Satin Shorts
So chic.
ALAÏA
Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
One of Alaïa's bestselling styles.
Prada
Bonnie Medium Antiqued Leather Tote Bag
This is at the top of my wishlist.
Le Specs
Don't Cha | Tort Brown Mono
Le Specs sunglasses always look so much more expensive than what they are.
3. Oversized Jacket + Straight-Leg Jeans + Boots
Style Notes: Robbie is clearly a fan of jeans whilst flying, something I may need to reconsider for my next flight. Paired with a slightly oversized green jacket, or depending on your destination, swap it for a shirt, and a chunky boot, this is such a chic, wearable option – perhaps better suited to short-haul.