There's no reason that shopping for a wedding guest dress should be any more difficult than shopping for any other occasion, yet every time I sit down to take a stab at it, sourcing the perfect style feels just shy of impossible. I have several weddings on my calendar this year, which means I've been spending a considerable amount of time finding a dress to wear to each of them, taking into consideration the season, setting, and dress codes on the invite. Today, though, I'm diving into the top wedding-guest trends of the moment.
We’ve already reported on the biggest bridal fashion trends to know for 2026 brides, but now it's time to discuss the trends shaping what guests will wearing to weddings this year. There are already several themes emerging, from the trending colors defining the standout dresses to the personality-driven accessories to wear with them, these are all the elements of what defines a winning wedding-guest look this year. After analyzing overarching wedding trends, 2026 dress trends, and chatting with bridal stylist and fashion editor Corinne Pierre-Louis and bridal stylist Kennedy Schmidt
Consider Skipping: Scarf Necklines
"Scarf necklines have been everywhere lately (on brides and guests alike), and I think this trend has run its course," Pierre-Louis says. "As we head into the 2026 wedding season, I’d love to see guests lean into other silhouettes, like a soft off-the-shoulder neckline, which is a nice alternative."
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The Top Wedding-Guest Trends of 2026
Bright Color
If there's one trend we're seeing the most of at weddings right now, it's bright, vivid color. 2026 as a whole is already being defined by this explosion of high saturation—from the runways to our everyday outfits—and now the same is true of our occasion wear. "Instead of the standard little black dress," Pierre-Louis explains, "guests are choosing vibrant colors like yellows, blues, greens, and playful prints that feel much more celebratory. Weddings are supposed to feel joyful, and color helps tell that story." Of course, there's a practicality to it as wearing anything in the area of white or ivory is to be avoided while many brides choose a no-black dress code to maximize color in their wedding photos. "Whether it’s painterly florals or sharp color blocking," Schmidt says," it brings personality and freshness to traditional wedding guest dressing."