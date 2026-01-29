Behold, Our A-Z Forecast of Every Beauty Trend to Know for 2026

Many beauty trends are fleeting, but after years of working in the industry, I've come to recognise the ones that will truly stand the test of time. I spend every year speaking to experts and rounding up the biggest skincare trends, makeup trends, hair trends and nail trends of the season, and I can easily tell the difference between those that come and go and those that are actually worthy of your attention.
As we enter a new year, I'm sure you've already been bombarded with information on what beauty tools, treatments and tech to keep an eye on over the upcoming seasons, but what 2026 innovations will actually be just as popular as the year comes to a close in 12 months? Well, that's where I come in.
As a beauty editor, I have access to a wealth of information. So much so that I spent the best part of November and December chatting to industry insiders, rifling through product samples and press reports on new beauty brands and researching some of the biggest retailers' most popular products to help create a well-rounded guide to the best beauty brands, ingredients, trends and more that I know will be huge in 2026.
Below, I've pulled together a full A-Z forecast for you to sink your teeth into, so keep scrolling to get ahead of the curve this January.
THE 2026 BEAUTY A-Z FORECAST
A: Abel
First up, a fragrance brand that everyone should have on their radar. Relaunched late in October of last year, Abel focuses on natural, high-performing scents, utilising biotechnology, natural isolates and upcycled ingredients to create its signature perfumes. The entire range has been reformulated with a 37% increase in parfum concentration, allowing you to make a lasting impact with your fragrance without compromising on quality. Oh, and the bottles are über chic. I already know that 2026 will see us searching for more niche, under-the-radar scents and that's exactly what this brand delivers.
Shop Abel:
Abel
The Apartment Eau de Parfum
Abel
Coat Check Eau de Parfum
Abel
Laundry Day Eau de Parfum
B: Body Biotech
I am 100% certain that we will continue to see bodycare booming in 2026. However, according to consultant dermatologist and founder of Joonbyrd,Dr Alexis Granite, this year is all about taking things to the next level. "We’ll continue to see face-level innovation applied to the body: polynucleotides, exosomes, NAD+ precursors and bio-fermented peptides designed to optimise skin function and resilience long-term. 'Skin longevity' will become as relevant for the body as it is for the face."
Shop Advanced Bodycare:
Joonbyrd
Daydreamer Body Serum
Alpha-H
Firming Peptide Body Oil
Olay
Collagen Peptide Body Lotion
C: Chrono-Active Skincare
Dr Granite also predicts a shift to chrono-active skincare, in which we will tailor our skincare routines depending on the time of day. "Innovation will align with the body’s natural rhythm in day vs. night formulations, which adapt to hormonal and environmental shifts," she explains. "Expect ingredients like chrono-peptides, melatonin analogues and timed-release antioxidants to support repair, defense and sleep quality."
D: Dynamic Deodorant
As mentioned, the end of 2025 saw the bodycare industry booming, with many brands focusing on deodorant formulas that do more than just protect against sweat. Based on some of the latest launches that have landed on my desk, this trend is not slowing down in 2026. There appears to be a growing consumer demand for multipurpose formulas that look great, smell great and care for your skin.
Shop Dynamic Deodorant:
Phlur
Vanilla Skin Deodorant
Salt & Stone
Santal & Vetiver Deodorant
Nécessaire
The Deodorant Hinoki
E: Exosomes
The skincare industry's buzziest new ingredient? Exosomes. As explained in our bumper guide written by beauty contributor and aesthetician Grace Day, "Exosomes are naturally occurring 'messengers' that play a key role in how our cells communicate and repair themselves. In the skincare world, that translates into a potential game-changer for rejuvenation, healing and glow." The slight downside? This is still very much a trend in progress. "Exosomes are dominating at the moment, [however], for me, the data on exosomes isn’t where I want it to be yet," says skin expert and founder of Skin Rocks, Caroline Hirons. "But they have been a [big] topic in 2025, and they are not going away for 2026."
F: Functional Fragrances
According to Lookfantastic, functional fragrances are big news this year. "I believe 'wellness fragrances' will be a key trend in 2026, especially as customers are starting to shift towards more functional and mood-elevating [scents] with notes such as lavender for calm and relaxation, citrus notes for uplifting, boosted mental energy and sophisticated gourmands for sweet nostalgia," says Billie Faricy-Hyett, chief buying officer at THG Beauty.
Shop Functional Fragrances:
The Nue Co.
Functional Anti-Stress Fragrance
Moods
Chill Moodmist
This Works
Own Time Fragrance
G: Grown-Out Bob
The bob has been dominating the hair-trends space for a while now, but whilst blunt bobs and micro haircuts were all the rage at the start of 2025, the new year brings about a demand for grown-out bob hairstyles. From Hailey Bieber's stylish lob, which she documented at the end of December, to trending cuts such as the tuft bob and the mullet bob, this year is all about effortlessly cool, laid-back styles.