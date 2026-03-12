I'm a Skincare Founder—This 5-Step IYKYK Routine Gives Me Dewy, Filter-Like Skin

in Features

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

Not even exaggerating, I wanted to know all of Aly Korchemniy's secrets the second I met her. I already knew her as the founder of Anfisa Skin and the creator of Ân-Gloss ($45), the ultimate cool-girl lippie that my friends and fellow editors are obsessed with. And when I first met her at the Twenty Two New York hotel, I realized she was the living definition of effortlessly chic. She had the most glassy, radiant skin I'd ever seen, sported a low-key, sophisticated outfit accessorized with a maroon Birkin, and smelled divine. (She'll spill her compliment-inducing perfume rec below.) We chatted all things business and beauty over matcha lattes, and she's remained one of my top beauty muses and confidants since. Today, I got her to spill all her secrets, and she's also giving us the first look at the latest, deliciously nostalgic Ân-Gloss. You're in for a treat.

But first, let's start with her glassy skincare routine! "My nonnegotiable is Ân-Dew ($125) for that daily, gentle resurfacing," she tells me. "I follow that with Ân-Balm ($60), which I love to cocktail with a cream moisturizer. The absolute key is applying it to damp skin. My current fixation is the iS Clinical Copper Firming Mist ($45)," she says. "Then, my secret is to mix a dollop of the Ân-Balm into my foundation. I'm currently obsessed with M.ph Le Skin ($49). It creates this hyper-dewy, filtered veil, but you must apply with a damp beauty blender, not a brush."

And now, Korchemniy's magnum opus: Ân-Gloss. She joked that she's "unwell" because of how much she loves this "unicorn" formula, and honestly, I couldn't agree more. "Unlike most products, where you're just constantly reapplying to fix the dryness, this actually treats your lips while you wear it," she explains. "It's this ultra-emollient hybrid of a treatment and a high-refraction gloss, and it's packed with all five skin-identical ceramides and two plumping peptides that visibly volumize over time."

Just when I thought this product couldn't get any better, it did. Today, Anfisa Skin unveils its latest dessert-inspired lippie: Angel Food ($45). And Korchemniy confirmed that this gourmand delight smells exactly like the airy, sweet angel food cake mix we all know and love from our childhoods.

The frosty shimmer is nostalgic by design. "I wanted to capture that very specific '90s nostalgia: a pearlescent, cool-toned baby pink," she says. "I was borderline obsessed with the details of the sparkle. We custom blended different micron sizes of silver, gold, and violet pigments to create this multidimensional, 3D refraction that actually mimics the way light hits a diamond." Okay, talk about a couture lippie!

This formula goes beyond adding cushiony moisture and a glass-like finish to your lips. "I love dabbing it on my lids, the bridge of my nose, and the tops of my cheeks for that 'just stepped out of the cold' flush," Korchemniy shares. "It's the ultimate monochromatic staple for when you want that duality of looking put-together but completely undone." If you're as utterly obsessed as I am, keep scrolling to shop Korchemniy's complete beauty routine—from skincare to makeup to wellness and more.

Skincare

My hyper-edited skincare routine. The only products that keep my acne-prone skin clear and glassy without the drama.

Makeup

The four ride-or-dies I never leave the house without. In fact, I have multiples on me at all times because God forbid I'm caught without my face on!

