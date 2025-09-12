I Asked 3 Korean Skincare Experts to Share the Products They Actually Use—Here's What They Said

It's no secret that Korean skincare has grown in popularity over the past few years. From cleansers, toners, moisturisers and even Korean sunscreens, I've noticed a huge appetite for K-beauty products. While this trend is not new (it actually has a rich history and has been around for many years), there's no denying the increased demand for K-beauty products in the Western world. "Korean skincare isthoughtful, innovative and the price points are approachable," says Charlotte Cho, esthetician and co-founder of Korean skincare brands Soko Glam and Then I Met You. "It is founded on a deep cultural respect for skin health, gentle and innovative ingredients, and consistency over time."
I have used K-beauty products for quite some time now, but as a beauty editor, I know how overwhelming these skincare trends can be, so I was keen to cut through the noise and find out what skincare products K-beauty enthusiasts actually use. Therefore, I reached out to a number of experts and asked them to share their daily skincare routines with me.
Intrigued to know which products these experts recommend? Keep on scrolling...
K-Beauty Skincare Routines
1. Charlotte Cho
The first person I was keen to reach out to was Charlotte Cho. As mentioned above, Cho is an esthetician and has co-founded two popular Korean skincare brands. So, you can see why I was keen to get an insight into her skincare routine...
Soko Glam
Lagom Cellus Gel to Water Cleanser
"I like to always start my mornings with the Lagom Cellus Gel to Water Cleanser," says Cho. "It gives me a fresh, hydrated clean without stripping my skin." The gel-to-water formula is packed with ingredients to reinforce the skin barrier and help boost moisture, so it's ideal for dry or irritated skin types.
Soko Glam
Acwell Licorice Ph Balancing Cleansing Toner
"Then I reach for the Acwell Licorice Ph Balancing Cleansing Toner to balance and prep, followed by the Neogen Dermalogy Real Ferment Micro Essence (£33), for that signature long-lasting hydration that makes my skin feel alive," she tells me.
Skin1004
Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum SPF50+ PA+
After moisturising, Cho swears by this Skin1004 SPF. "I never skip the Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum sunscreen, which has SPF 50+." I bet that this serum-like formula works so well under makeup.
SOME BY MI
Retinol Intense Reactivating Facial Serum
In the evenings, Cho reaches for this retinol serum from Some By Mi, which contains retinol, retinal and bakuchiol. "I use [this serum], which is a gentle but effective way to renew and refine my skin overnight."
Then I Met You
Bong² Bounce Cream
"I finish with the Bong2 Bounce Cream, which locks in all the moisture and helps me wake up to plump, refreshed skin," says Cho.
2. Jae Won Jeong
I've recently been loving Korean skincare brand Haruharu, so I was keen to reach out to founder and CEO, Jae Won Jeong, to ask her all about her skincare routine.
Haruharu
Wonder Black Rice Moisture Cleansing Oil
Whether it's the first thing in the morning or the last thing at night, Jeong tells me that she always starts things off with a cleansing oil before following up with a cleansing gel. "Even without makeup, I start with the Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Moisture Deep Cleansing Oil, as buildup and sebum melt away, leaving me with a fresh base."
Paula's Choice
Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
While Jeong is a big fan of a hydrating essence, if it's gentle exfoliation she is after, she reaches for this popular option from Paula's Choice. "[I use this] once or twice a week for a smooth [skin] texture."
Medik8
C-Tetra Serum
During her morning skincare routine, Jeong always makes sure to apply a vitamin C serum. Her serum of choice? None other than Medik8's popular C-Tetra Serum, formulated with 7% stabilised vitamin C, making it a suitable option for sensitive skin.
Estée Lauder
Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum
However, in the evening, Jeong likes a more hydrating option in the form of Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair. This is easily one of the best serums on the market, packed with hyaluronic acid and the brand's Chronolux™ Power Signal Technology to support the skin's renewal process.
Haruharu
Wonder Black Rice 5-Ceramide Barrier Moisturising Cream
Finally, for a nourishing moisturiser, Jeong recommends this one from Haruharu. "The Haruharu Wonder Black Rice 5-Ceramide Barrier Cream keeps my barrier strong and cushions my skin all day."
3. Erica Choi
I've followed Erica Choi (@eggcanvas) on Instagram for many years, thanks to her chic, minimal aesthetic. Based in both Seoul and NYC, Choi is an esthetician and co-founder of skincare brand, Superegg. After months of admiring her glowy skin on social media, I couldn't wait to put her product recommendations to the test.
Superegg
Gentle Elements Cleansing Foam
"In the mornings, I always begin with the Superegg Gentle Elements Cleansing Foam," she says. "It gently removes the buildup of oils and impurities from overnight, while keeping my skin balanced and comfortable."
Sulwhasoo
Gentle Cleansing Oil
However, in the evening, Choi prefers to start with this cleanser from Sulwhasoo. "My evening routine begins with a thorough cleanse—first, with the Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil, then again with our Gentle Elements Cleansing Foam." As you can see, the experts are big fans of double cleansing.
Superegg
Pure Transparency Treatment Essence
Like the experts above, Choi is also a fan of a hydrating essence, especially in the morning. "For hydration, I reach for the Pure Transparency Treatment Essence—a refreshing layer that preps my skin perfectly for what comes next."
Cell Fusion
C Aquatica Sunscreen 100 SPF50+ PA++++
Choi then follows with an antioxidant serum and lightweight moisturiser, before finishing everything off with SPF. "To finish, sunscreen is non-negotiable. I’ve been loving the Cell Fusion C Aquatica Cooling Sunscreen."
La Prairie
Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil
In the evenings, when Choi's skin is feeling a little drier, she reaches for this nourishing oil from luxury skincare brand La Prairie. "On drier nights, I’ll seal everything with the La Prairie Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil." Infused with caviar retinol, the product works to reduce fine lines while also strengthening your skin barrier while you sleep.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.