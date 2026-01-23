Another year has come and gone, and us Who What Wear editors are already gearing up for another 12 months of beauty trends to peak our interest. It hasn't even been a month, and already, we've been introduced to a number of notable fragrance newcomers and trends that deserve to land themselves in a revamped scent collection just in time for 2026. It's officially the new year, so why not take this opportunity to officially introduce yourself to some elegant fragrances to round out and refine your perfume collection?
Luckily for you, we've already tapped three expert sources and scoured the internet for the fragrances that capture each of this year's scent trends. Scroll ahead for the insider scoop on what will become 2026's most major perfume trends, then shop some of our top picks. It's never too early to get a head start on your signature scent.
Which scent profiles will dominate 2026?
According to experts, 2026 is shaping up to be a year defined by sweet, fruity, earthy, and refreshingly futuristic fragrances that are versatile and wearable (meaning, we won't be seeing as many traditional florals and clean, green scents hitting the market). In fact, this year's biggest fragrance moments will be taking their notes from skincare and wellness. "In 2026, fragrance will continue moving closer to skincare, with the ongoing skin-ification of scent and the introduction of hydrating benefits," says dsm-firmenich Fragrance Developmental Manager Rachael Larsen.
While many of the classic fragrance profiles we've since in the past will stick around, they'll also continue to evolve. "Fruits will feel edgier and more confident, skincare-inspired elements more intentional, and heritage notes more clearly defined. The key difference is a stronger focus on texture and cultural influence," she says. dsm-firmenich perfumer Erwan Raguenes agrees, highlighting how this year's trends differ from 2025's. "While gourmands and skin-centric scents remain popular, they’re becoming darker, more refined, and longer-lasting," he explains. "Fruity fragrances feel richer and more grounded, and wellness and transparency are now more seamlessly woven into formulation and storytelling."
Darryl Do, Senior Perfect of Delbia Do Fragrances & Flavors confirms that one of 2025's favorite scent profiles will also be making it to the new year: oud perfumes. "Ouds are still of interest to the brands and clean formulas as well as non-GMO alcohol are still strong," he assures us. Custom-made blends, powdery florals, and citrus scents will also be on the rise in 2026 (A.K.A. the perfect opportunity to try your hand at fragrance stacking).
What is the creative direction of fragrances in 2026?
According to Raguenes, perfume trends in 2026 will be driven by textures as an exploration of, "multiple facets of familiar ingredients." Not only will we see more contrast (including hot versus cold, or sparkling versus warm, but this year will celebrate "fragrance[s] designed as an emotional experience rooted in memory, connection, and empowerment." Larsen echoes this sentiment, adding that the year's fragrance creative direction will also balance innovation with tradition, as perfumers revisit iconic ingredients while exploring new textures. "The blending of Western and Middle Eastern fragrance influences will continue, resulting in scents that feel both globally informed and thoughtfully composed," she explains.
Keep reading to discover the six biggest fragrance trends of 2026 worth hoping on to, plus the perfumes we'll be wearing (and receiving compliments on) all year. Smells like success!
1. Mouthwatering Gourmands
Warm gourmand scents will be making their way around again this year, but in 2026 they'll be warm, skin-like, and multi-faceted. "Gourmands will continue to evolve in 2026, moving away from sugary profiles toward deeper, more textured compositions," Raguenes tells Who What Wear. "We’re seeing a stronger focus on warmth, depth, and sensory texture rather than single hero notes, alongside a growing influence of wellness and emotionally driven scent experiences." Many of the gourmands we'll see this year will have a sheer, skin-like feel to them with ingredients that draw inspiration from or include raw materials.
Warm, wearable, and versatile, gourmand fragrances have transformed over the years, but 2026 is bringing something to the mix. "I see more specific gourmand notes looking to grab the attention of consumers as well as more specifics of country or location specific raw materials," Do says. That doesn't mean, however, that we won't also see our share of confectionary inspired blends like DedCool's Mochi Milk Eau de Parfum ($90).
Shop the Trend:
DedCool
Mochi Milk Eau de Parfum
Scent Type: Gourmand fruit
Notes: Marshmallow, peach nectar, incense, sweet rice milk, vanilla bean, jasmine petals, Australian sandalwood, amber, white musk
In recent months, you might have noticed a sudden uptick in beauty must-haves boasting flavor profiles and shades inspired by coffee beans and bold caffeinated beverages like Maison Margiela's addictive 'Replica' Coffee Break Eau de Toilette ($170) and Rhode's viral Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso ($20). Raguenes tells us that both coffee and tea notes offer what he describes as, "a ritualistic, modern calm." Coffee-spiked perfumes come in many different fragrance profiles ranging from earthy and grounding to warm and sheer (echoing the skin perfume trend that's been everywhere for the past few months).
Jo Malone London's Talif Rose Cologne Intense ($160), for example, offers a spicy, floral blend accented by coffee and rose, while Byredo's Mumbai Noise ($235) delivers a splash of coffee warmed with glowing labdanum, tonka bean, and sandalwood as a tribute to perfumer Ben Gorham's memories of the Indian city. We even recently wrote a love letter to our favorite coffee fragrances that are bold, wearable, and effortlessly cool.
Fruity fragrances will be back this year with a mysterious, pulpy twists that ranges from skin-like to sensual. Raguenes highlights plum, cherry, fig, and raspberry as the dark fruits that will caption out attention with their, "sensual, jammy depth." Larsen predicts we'll see bolder, more textural fruit interpretations (including raw and unexpected facts like apricot pit). These fruits and other mouthwatering edible notes (including the sheer gourmands and coffee-spiked scents) will be more versatile.
"Fruits and edible notes will feel more at home in the prestige space, while social media-driven cultural exchange, particularly between the U.S. and the Middle East, will increasingly influence how fragrances are developed and experienced," she continues. Henry Rose's newest launch, London 1983 Eau de Parfum ($120), uses an intoxicating blend of black pepper-spiked fig and soft florals to evoke memories of rebellious London.
Notes: Fig, black pepper, water lily, jasmine, musk, blonde woods, upcycled orcanox, sustainable vetiver bourbon
4. Futuristic Minerals
We've all heard of mixed metals, but what about combining minerals to create futuristic fragrances that feel modern and new? This year, we're embracing the space age, celestial aesthetic and interpreting it into scent with unexpected olfactory blends. "Salty and mineral notes will remain important for adding contrast and dimension," explains Larsen. Not only will this year be filled with fresh, aquatic perfumes, but you can also expect to see fresh and cool metallic fragrances hit the market just in time for spring (no space exploration required).