Wait, There's a New Form of BIAB and My Nails Look So Much Better for It

If I could only choose one type of manicure for the rest of my life, it would have to be BIAB nails. Anyone who knows me will know that I credit this manicure for bringing my weak, broken nails back to life. Plus, I love the chic, high-shine finish that it gives. So, when I heard about a new iteration of this trending mani on the block, promising strong, long nails for the season ahead, you best believe I went straight to the source to find out more about it.
Wondering what I'm talking about? Let me introduce you to Hard BIAB. Created by The GelBottle, this brand-new manicure trend is designed for those who want to reinforce and protect their long nails, or for those of you who want sculpted extensions. I spoke with Daisy Kalnina, founder of The GelBottle, to find out more. Plus, I headed to the salon to try it out for myself...
What Is Hard BIAB?
So, what is Hard BIAB? "[This manicure] is a hybrid builder gel product—essentially combining the strength of a hard gel with the application ease of the original builder-in-a-bottle (BIAB) system," explains Kalnina. "It's [ideal for] helping you to create sculpted extensions, reinforce long natural nails, or offer heavy-handed clients long-lasting long nail overlays."
You're probably thinking, How does this differ from my usual BIAB manicure? According to Kalnina, there are three main differences.
Flexibility: As explained to me by Kalnina, the original BIAB has more flexibility and is designed for natural nails, whereas Hard BIAB is more rigid, engineered for structural strength and support for longer nails.
Removal method: Another way in which these manicures differ is the way in which they are removed. "Normal BIAB is typically a soak‐off formula (you can soak it in acetone), whereas Hard BIAB is a file-off system because of the stronger gel properties."
Intended use: While normal BIAB is ideal for short to medium nails, Hard BIAB has been specifically designed for long nails or extensions.
How Is Hard BIAB Applied?
Wondering how this polish is applied to the nail? Like any manicure, it all begins with your usual nail preparation, including shaping and cuticle work. Then, your manicurist will apply a suitable base and cure this polish under a UV lamp, before applying a thin layer of Hard BIAB. Once this has been cured under the UV lamp, it's time to build the structure.
"Place a bead of Hard BIAB, float it to create structure, spread to build the shape and extension, then cure," says Kalnina. You can refine the shape with a nail file if needed, and then finish off with your colour or top coat.
An important thing to note is that this polish is applied in the same format as normal BIAB (brush-in-bottle) rather than a pot or sculpting hard gel form. You can see my Hard BIAB manicure being applied below.
How Is Hard BIAB Removed?
As mentioned above, while normal BIAB can be soaked off, this manicure is slightly different. You'll want to start by filing down the top layer of product (do this carefully to avoid damage to the natural nail). You can then soak the remaining layer off or remove it via filing or gentle buffing. "I always recommended going to a trained technician for safe removal," says Kalnina.
How Long Does Hard BIAB Last?
The amazing thing about Hard BIAB? Just how long it can last. "This manicure can last around 3-4 weeks or more, depending on your nail growth and lifestyle," Kalnina tells me. "I recommend infills every 3-4 weeks to maintain integrity, and a full fresh set (removal and new application) every 3-4 appointments to keep nail health optimal."
Is Hard BIAB Good for Your Nails?
As I'm sure you can tell by now, if you like to have long nails but find that your natural nails break easily, Hard BIAB is an ideal option. Not only does it offer strong structural support, but it can also help to protect the natural nail underneath. Of course, we always recommend having a break from manicures from time to time, but this would definitely be my go-to option when my nails are feeling weak or brittle.
"Clients who already enjoy BIAB or builder gel and are comfortable with longer appointments, more structure, and slightly more demanding removal processes [will benefit from Hard BIAB manicures]," says Kalnina.
My Hard BIAB Review
BEFORE
AFTER
I was a little sceptical before getting this manicure done with The GelBottle, but after heading down to Luna and Wilde in Belgravia to try it out for myself, I couldn't be more impressed. I thought it might look and feel quite thick when applied to my nails, but my manicurist did an amazing job at making it look almost as seamless as my normal gel mani (it is, of course, a little bit thicker than usual polish). I opted for shade 17, a pretty nudeish pink hue, and while you can have regular polish applied over the top, I decided to leave it as it was.
One thing I will say is that it definitely feels a lot stronger than a regular gel manicure. It's a bit like a coat of armour for your nails, but in a really chic way. If you dislike the feeling of wearing nail polish, then this probably won't be for you, but as someone with weak natural nails, I personally love how protective it feels.
It also takes a little longer than your regular nail appointment, so be prepared to have some patience when booking this in at the salon. However, if you're in the market for something similar to BIAB that will help your nails stay long and strong, I couldn't recommend it enough.
