Hailey Bieber Just Debuted the Relaxed Bob Trend Set to Dominate 2026

If there's anyone with the power to shape the upcoming hair trends, it's Hailey Bieber. Her bob haircut practically broke the internet a couple of years ago, and while she's been wearing her hair in a longer haircut recently, she's switched it up again with one of the biggest haircut trends for 2026.
This week, Hailey Bieber debuted her lob haircut, and you can bet we're 100% taking it to the salon for our next haircut appointment.
Cut by celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, the flicked-in lob gracefully skims the shoulders and is the perfect length if you want to flirt with a bob haircut, but don't want to go too short. Thankfully for us, Marjan shared exactly what to ask your stylist in the salon.
"If you want to ask your stylist for this cut: collarbone grazing blunt cut with slight fa[c]e framing, and point cut around the front," she shared on her Instagram post.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.