Hailey Bieber Just Debuted the Relaxed Bob Trend Set to Dominate 2026

We're taking Hailey Bieber's new lob haircut to our next salon appointment for 2026 haircut inspo.

If there's anyone with the power to shape the upcoming hair trends, it's Hailey Bieber. Her bob haircut practically broke the internet a couple of years ago, and while she's been wearing her hair in a longer haircut recently, she's switched it up again with one of the biggest haircut trends for 2026.

A photo of Hailey Bieber taking a selfie in the mirror with a new lob haircut with flicky ends

(Image credit: @justinemarjan)

This week, Hailey Bieber debuted her lob haircut, and you can bet we're 100% taking it to the salon for our next haircut appointment.

Cut by celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, the flicked-in lob gracefully skims the shoulders and is the perfect length if you want to flirt with a bob haircut, but don't want to go too short. Thankfully for us, Marjan shared exactly what to ask your stylist in the salon.

"If you want to ask your stylist for this cut: collarbone grazing blunt cut with slight fa[c]e framing, and point cut around the front," she shared on her Instagram post.

This collarbone-length bob haircut is not only a low-maintenance short haircut, but it is also easy to grow out without the awkwardness of growing out a shorter bob haircut, like the French bob. Instead, this mid-length haircut effortlessly grows out into a long hairstyle, making it ideal for those of us who are tempted by a bob haircut, but don't want to go too short. Plus, the subtle layers add movement to the ends, and can be easily styled with flicked ends using a hair straightener or a hot brush for a blowout look.

Ready to try Hailey Bieber's lob haircut for yourself? Here are the best styling products to get the look at home.

