Elaine Welteroth's World: Her Teen Vogue Tenure, Personal Style Icons, and Dream Next Step

Step into the universe of the coolest creatives in the fashion industry with our seriesMy World, where readers will discover how the top stylists, designers, and tastemakers built their careers; their favorite restaurants, beloved albums, and fashion finds; etiquette rules they stand by; and so much more.
It's 2 p.m. EST on a Wednesday when I log on to my computer to meet and chat with Elaine Welteroth. She immediately apologizes for keeping her camera off, explaining she's been awake since 5 a.m., having landed early in Minnesota to talk with college students about feminism and journalism. It doesn't come across as a complaint so much as a glimpse of her demanding schedule—early alarms, numerous flights, and a calendar that spans multiple time zones.
This is what life looks like for Welteroth: a constant movement between stages, red carpets, meetings, and motherhood. It's why people often say she wears many hats. But talk to her for just 45 minutes, and it becomes clear that those "hats" don't feel like a juggling act to her. To Welteroth, they're simply different passions that shape how she spends her time.
Many first came to know Welteroth through her tenure at Teen Vogue, where she made headlines as the publication's editor-in-chief. At the time, she became the youngest person and the second African American ever to hold the role. Under her leadership, the magazine evolved into something more than a fashion title, publishing political and social justice content that resonated with a new generation of readers. But that chapter was only one layer.
Since then, Welteroth published her memoir, More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are, which encourages readers to recognize their value and challenge existing norms. Shortly after, she began serving as a judge on Project Runway. In 2024, she launched her nonprofit organization, birthFUND, to improve access to maternal health care while making appearances as a host on The Talk, co-hosting the SAG Awards pre-show and Hulu's The Conversations Project, and contributing to major publications like The Washington Post and British Vogue.
The grind doesn't stop there. The most recent gig for Welteroth was an Allbirds campaign, which, as a sneaker lover, Welteroth mentions, was a very organic partnership for her. While there's a lot on her plate, she retains a confident, can-do-it-all attitude and tells me that her secret to balancing it all is "allowing myself to be present fully in whatever role I'm embodying in that moment." Plus, knowing her work has impacted others makes all the effort worthwhile.
"It's easy to get caught up and forget that my work—the TV shows I've been on or the book I've written—actually resonates with people," Welteroth says. "I had the sweetest reminder of this when I was in San Francisco shooting the Allbirds campaign. Two separate groups, mothers and daughters, approached me and said 'Can we take a picture? We love watching Project Runway with you.' And I'm like, oh my God. The fact that the moment meant something to someone, a special bonding moment, is truly so sweet."
Ahead, she shares her humbling first job and how it made a lasting impact, how she balances being a mom of two with numerous professional roles, the importance of choosing versatile pieces that support the life she's actually leading, and so much more.
Your resume is incredibly extensive, but let's start at the beginning—what was your very first job? What did it teach you that you still carry with you today?
Funny enough, my first job was actually dancing in a life-sized bee costume at HomeTown Buffet. What it taught me is never to take myself too seriously. It reminded me of the importance of just having fun. I've led a very serious career, helped grow organizations, and built my own organization—it's hard work, and it's serious. However, I feel like I've carried that spirit of the dancing bee with me into every chapter of my career. It's served me really well.
You became the youngest Editor-in-Chief in Teen Vogue history. What hard truth about leadership did you learn that no one prepared you for?
As an editor-in-chief and a founder of anything, it's hard work and isolating. You truly devote your life to building something you believe in. Sometimes it can feel a little lonely. Then there are moments when you step out into the world and see how your work has impacted others. There's nothing quite like that. It refuels your tank, reminds you of your why, and encourages you to keep pushing. It reminds you that your work matters because sometimes, when you're working in a silo, you wonder, Is anyone gonna read this? Does anyone care? When you get to connect with someone who has encountered your work, and it's meant something to them, there's no greater feeling.
In your New York Times best-selling book, More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are, you write about ambition and belonging. In honor of International Women's Month, what advice would you give to young women who want to lead without shrinking themselves?
Do you. I mean that in every way because there are no rules. It used to be that there was a ladder you climbed to the top of whatever industry you wanted to be in. That ladder no longer exists, which can be scary for some people. However, for entrepreneurs or those with an entrepreneurial mindset, it's exciting because you have full permission to let your enthusiasm guide you, to become self-directed, and to build that muscle of self-trust. And, it informs the career you'll create. Understand who you are, what you want to say, how you want to spend your days, and do that. There's no formula you need to follow, and no mold you need to fit into. This world is changing so rapidly, and it's making space for people with unique perspectives and pursuits. So, go after it.
In April 2024, you started your non-profit organization, birthFUND. What about that initiative are you most proud of, and why do you think this work matters right now?
All of the safety nets and social safety provisions in this country are disintegrating before our eyes. Things that we never thought would disappear have been rolled back, leaving many people vulnerable. In times like these, we desperately need mutual aid initiatives like ours that lean into the power of community support more than ever. This is the way forward. This is the way now. It’s the way to support people in meaningful ways without waiting for lawmakers to act or relying on broken systems that were never meant to serve everyone. Why don't we come together as a community to address the problems we see and build solutions? Essentially, birthFund is a response to a major issue I encountered when I was pregnant, and nothing in my career has been more rewarding than creating something I saw a need for. It truly blew my mind because women's health has long been underfunded, undervalued, and under-researched. However, that is changing, thanks to women rallying together, raising these issues, and elevating the conversation. One thing I'm very proud of is that in our first year, we raised over $3 million. To anyone who thinks maternal health is an unrelated issue not worthy of mainstream focus, think again. People have rallied around this mission and the families who need support so desperately. The world is changing, but babies will never stop being born, and despite robots taking over, care in human hands is irreplaceable. We will always need midwives. Now more than ever, with maternal health deserts, hospital closures, and increasing maternal mortality, communities are relying more on dedicated birth workers like midwives. We're here to support them, to grow that pipeline, and to keep doing this work. We're excited about all the possibilities.
Tell me what work/life balance looks like to you. How do you juggle parenting and having a successful career?
I don't just say 'yes' to things. I say, 'Hell, yes.' I bring my best energy and full self to everything. I won't feel guilty about being where my feet are. I allow myself to be fully present there. When I move to the next moment, my attention follows. This mindset has helped me a lot. Support and comfort in your own skin are crucial, and having a community and a wardrobe that adapts to my mood helps. I think about what I'll wear each day and step into that character. I enjoy switching roles and dressing the part, allowing myself to be fully present in whatever role I'm in.
Do you have a dream next step that you would like to take in your career?
I'm in creation mode right now. I haven't been able to do this in a long time. I've been out in the world, out front for a while, and I've pulled back. It feels really good as a storyteller to focus on being creative, to spend my days heads down, building something I'm excited about. While I can't exactly say what I'm doing or what my next step is, I will say that I'm such a glasses girlie, and I've always wanted a line of eyewear. I may or may not be working on something in that area.
What are three words that you feel define your personal style right now?
Moody, comfortable, and thoughtful. I don't necessarily mean comfortable just in clothing, like wearing sweats. I mean dressing in a way that feels right to me each day. Sometimes that's a short skirt, baggy jeans, or a sweatsuit. Thoughtful in the sense that I'm intentional about who I'm wearing, how it's made, and where I show up in the world wearing it.
Do you have style icons who really inform your style?
I'm in my Diane Keaton era right now. And RIP to her, because she's one of the greats. I refuse to accept that she's gone, but her style lives on. My forever style icon, though, is Grace Jones. She is so fierce and fabulous. Her spirit makes everything she wears just so iconic. My third pick is Angela Davis. She's not usually discussed in terms of style, but she changed how we see women: Black women, smart women, feminist women. She made glasses cool again—a staple for activists—and her afro is just iconic.
You recently did a campaign with Allbirds. What inspired that collaboration?
This Allbirds campaign feels very authentic to me because I don't have the energy to prioritize style over comfort. I prefer waking up in the morning ready to tackle everything I want and need to do, but I want to do it comfortably. I want to feel good in my skin, and that's what this Allbirds campaign captures. We're showing these busy women on the go, achieving in various aspects of life, wearing shoes that are not only super comfortable and cute but also versatile enough to match everything. They eliminate the need to overthink outfits. I'm a big sneaker fan—I wear sneakers every day and wouldn't bother with heels unless paid. That's why this campaign resonates with me. I love a brand that prioritizes sustainability alongside style. In the campaign, I showcase two looks: one with baggy cargo pants, a long trench coat, and a button-up shirt; the other with a mini skirt and cute frilly socks. I felt comfortable in both. Women are multifaceted and dynamic, reflected in how we style ourselves daily.
What is the most sentimental item in your closet?
I just bought my most sentimental item: my first Rolex watch. I love it. It means a lot to me, and I’ve been wearing it every day since December.
What's one fashion rule you love breaking?
I really break all the rules. I don't even know what the fashion rules are anymore. I don't follow trends, but I try to keep up with Gen Z girls. Subliminally, I'm inspired or influenced by them. They give zero Fs when they get dressed, and it makes me feel like, oh, maybe I can try that. You know, when you're getting ready and trying to put together your outfit, there's always that split second where you wonder, Should I go for this? or 'Should I not? Usually, there’s a sense of fear there, but I think that feeling has gotten smaller as I've gotten older.
Is there a specific item in your closet that you're looking forward to wearing again this spring?
I live in L.A., so I don't dress seasonally because it feels like summer year-round. However, when I go to the East Coast, I look forward to pulling out my vintage trench coat.
Finish the following sentence: My home wouldn't be complete without ______.
My babies. Also, Gale King sent me the RW Guild throw blanket, which is so soft and has become everyone in my home's favorite thing. It matches my house perfectly, which has a neutral, tonal color scheme with pops of color—especially from this mixed media artwork by Corey Pemberton, which my house also wouldn't be complete without. It's the centerpiece of our living space—what we look at while eating and talking. For technology, the Samsung Frame TV. It's a fun conversation starter because everyone thinks it's art at first. Lastly, our black Yamaha grand piano. I have a very musical family. My husband is a musician, and he does this thing called Piano and Prayer every Monday.
Where is your safe space? Where do you go when you need some time to yourself?
Airplanes are my sanctuary and my me time—where I can think clearly. I have some of my best thoughts and do some of my best work on them.
What's your favorite restaurant in your home city?
One of my favorite restaurants in L.A. is Jamaican Fiyah for authentic Jamaican food. However, the last standout dining experience I had was at International Smoke on the Embarcadero in San Francisco (Ayesha Curry’s restaurant). The cornbread served with red Thai curry butter is a must-order.
If you could get a vacation home anywhere in the world, where would it be?
I've thought a lot about this, and right now, it's a tie between the Amalfi Coast and Tuscany. I went to Tuscany last summer, and I've never felt more peaceful, happier, or more joyful. It was truly the best experience. I would love to build a compound there—that would be my dream. The only thing holding me back from moving to Italy and making this dream come true is that I don't have a community there. I'd have to convince my whole group of friends to come with me, and then it would be really fun. In the US, my answer would be Martha's Vineyard. That's our happy place. We go every August.
What's one travel item you’ll always pack with you?
My Allbirds sneakers. Ever since I shot the campaign, I've been wearing the Varsity Sneakers. They're airy, so you feel light on your feet, easy to pack, easy to bop around in, and go with everything. I'm in that era where I don't want to sacrifice comfort, and these shoes fit my lifestyle so well.
allbirds
Varsity Airy Sneakers
RW Guild
Fur Throw Blanket
Samsung
The Frame
Is there an artist you are listening to on repeat right now?
This might sound like a shameless plug for my husband, but he's currently recording an album. All our friends jokingly call me Joe Jackson because I'm the type who, if you want to do something, I'll push you so hard—you’ll feel it. I'll be your biggest fan but also your biggest nuisance. I ask to hear every song, and I give notes, acting as the editor-in-chief of his projects. The songs are so good, and I'm so proud of him.
What's your comfort TV show?
The Morning Show—that's my jam. I will binge that show from start to finish. It reminds me of my newsroom days, even though I was a magazine journalist and not a news broadcaster, but there are similarities in the political dynamics.
For anyone who hasn’t read your memoir yet, why should they pick up More Than Enough?
Pick it up if you're at an inflection point in your career and need inspiration or a nudge to pursue the next chapter of your dreams. The world tells you to focus on one big dream, and you'd better not fail at it. But the message of this book is that life is made up of a series of dreams realized, and you're allowed to dream as many different dreams as you want and go after them. It's really about the sequence of dreaming and taking those chances on yourself that helps you become who you're meant to be. When you hold yourself back by sticking to a single dream or identity, you stop growing. Also, read it because I'm writing another one, so you should have the backstory and be able to dive right into the next one.
Were there any other written works that inspired you while you were writing yours?
Becoming was a real inspiration. Michelle Obama is my icon, and I appreciate how candid she was and how personal and deep she went in her quest to convey these broader, universal lessons that are inspiring, motivating, and make us feel more connected and less alone. It gave me permission to do the same.
Any podcasts we should be listening to?
I'm now a full-blown boy mom, so my podcast choices are very diverse. For any moms out there in the car with their kids who need something to keep them entertained, I've been listening to a podcast called Smarty Pants. It takes questions from little kids and then goes into 15-minute, entertaining deep dives into random topics and the questions kids have. I end up learning a lot. I'm also into Adventures of Cairo for my kids. That's like a little narrative podcast for children. I recently binge-listened to Confessions of a Female Founder by Meghan Markle, who is a really good interviewer. Meghan Markle isn't a journalist, but she has excellent reporting instincts; she asks the right questions and pulls out great stories. Another podcast I enjoy is Houseguest. You know how people ask, like, 'Who are the five people you'd want to sit with for dinner—dead or alive?' It's that kind of idea in a podcast. You get to be at the dinner table or have drinks with someone you've always wanted to, but probably never will. And it feels like you're laughing with them. It's really well-produced.
More Than Enough
By Elaine Welteroth
What's something that's underrated?
Being comfortable. I didn't appreciate it in my 20s, but now, in my 30s, I understand the power of prioritizing your comfort. And from there, all the great things follow—like confidence and a sense of ease in how you move through the world.
What's the best piece of parenting advice you have received?
Sleep train your kids. You'll enjoy parenting much more when you're well-rested and have a clear mind. You have to go through sleep training to get to the other side, and you might think your kids will hate you for it or that it will cause issues like attachment problems. But they won’t remember it, and ultimately, they will thank you because their development benefits from it. They grow while they sleep, and they need to learn how to stay asleep, just as you need to continue functioning in the world. I had to learn this a second time. The first time, I was a drill sergeant about sleep training, preaching it loudly. But then, with my second baby, I totally caved. I let the baby sleep in my bed and got totally attached. Going more than a year without sleep is a very bad idea—for everyone involved. Recently, we've found that the more we let him learn how to cry and find ways to cope and self-soothe, the longer he can stay asleep, and the quicker he can put himself back to sleep next time. As a result, we're all much happier as a family.
What's a luxury you refuse to give up?
Virgin margaritas. Sometimes you want a cute drink when you're out with the girlies, but you don't want to wake up feeling terrible the next day. I bet other moms can agree that a hangover isn't worth it.
What's one piece of advice you have for women in 2026?
Maintain a playful spirit in everything you do. It brings a lightness, and people prefer to work with those who are having fun and doing what they love.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.