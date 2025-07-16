I've Been Taking Note—The Mullet Bob Is Making Moves to Become the New French Bob

The French bob is timeless, but the mullet bob is the cool new hairstyle set to take over.

Three women with the mullet bob hairstyle
(Image credit: @chloehelenmiles, @lefevrediary, @tylynnnguyen)
When it comes to bob hair trends, we all know that the French bob has been in style for a while now. This chic, relaxed hairstyle is totally timeless, and while I'm still a big fan of the look, I've spotted a breakout trend that is set to become the new French bob this summer.

As a beauty editor, it's my job to predict the biggest hair trends of the season, and over the years, I've become an expert at seeking out short hairstyles that are set to take over. One person that I always take inspiration from is model and creator, Amy Lefévre (@lefevrediary). I am always writing about her chic French bob (we like to think of her as the French bob it-girl), but lately I've noticed that she's swapped her signature hairstyle for a cool, edgy hair trend that I'm obsessed with. Say hello to the mullet bob.

A woman taking a selfie in a Parisian apartment with a mullet bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

In true mullet fashion, this bob hairstyle features shorter layers on the top and sides of the hair, with longer layers at the back. It works perfectly with a fringe and gives me all of the effortless, laid-back vibes.

Below, I've rounded up more mullet bob hair inspiration, and I highly recommend having a look to get ahead of this season's coolest bob hair trend.

Mullet Bob Hair Inspiration

A woman taking a selfie of her mullet bob haircut

(Image credit: @chloehelenmiles)

See? Told you this is the ultimate cool-girl hairstyle.

A woman with a slicked-back mullet bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

A slicked-back mullet bob hairstyle is easily one of the sleekest styles of the summer.

Taylor Hill with a wavy, mullet bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @taylor_hill)

If you're between a bob and a pixie this season, Taylor Hill proves that you can still rock this look.

A woman on a sunbed with a mullet bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Amy Lefévre does it again.

Maisie Williams lying on a green velvet sofa with a mullet bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @maisie_williams)

This trend looks amazing with all hair colours. especially Maisie Williams' lived-in blonde hue.

Best Products for a Mullet Bob

Hair by Sam Mcknight Dressed to Kill Defrizz Crème
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Dressed to Kill Defrizz Crème

This styling cream from Hair by Sam Mcknight will help to define your mullet bob hairstyle.

Arkive Headcare the Movement Dry Texturizing Spray 200ml
Arkive Headcare
The Movement Dry Texturizing Spray

A little bit of texture spray will add that effortless, cool-girl finish.

Ouai Wave Spray 145ml
Ouai
Wave Spray

This trend looks so good with waves, so embrace your hair texture with Ouai's wave spray.

Babyliss Hydro Fusion Anti Frizz Hair Dryer With Diffuser
BaByliss
Hydro Fusion Anti-Frizz Hair Dryer With Diffuser

This hair dryer comes with a handy diffuser attachment to enhance your curls.

Sachajuan Ocean Mist 150ml
Sachajuan
Ocean Mist

To add a touch of beachy texture, I recommend the Ocean Mist from Sachajuan.

Moroccanoil Molding Cream 100ml
Moroccanoil
Molding Cream

Sculpt your bob into the perfect mullet with this matte molding cream.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

