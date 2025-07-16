When it comes to bob hair trends, we all know that the French bob has been in style for a while now. This chic, relaxed hairstyle is totally timeless, and while I'm still a big fan of the look, I've spotted a breakout trend that is set to become the new French bob this summer.
As a beauty editor, it's my job to predict the biggest hair trends of the season, and over the years, I've become an expert at seeking out short hairstyles that are set to take over. One person that I always take inspiration from is model and creator, Amy Lefévre (@lefevrediary). I am always writing about her chic French bob (we like to think of her as the French bob it-girl), but lately I've noticed that she's swapped her signature hairstyle for a cool, edgy hair trend that I'm obsessed with. Say hello to the mullet bob.
In true mullet fashion, this bob hairstyle features shorter layers on the top and sides of the hair, with longer layers at the back. It works perfectly with a fringe and gives me all of the effortless, laid-back vibes.
Below, I've rounded up more mullet bob hair inspiration, and I highly recommend having a look to get ahead of this season's coolest bob hair trend.
Mullet Bob Hair Inspiration
See? Told you this is the ultimate cool-girl hairstyle.
A slicked-back mullet bob hairstyle is easily one of the sleekest styles of the summer.
If you're between a bob and a pixie this season, Taylor Hill proves that you can still rock this look.
Amy Lefévre does it again.
This trend looks amazing with all hair colours. especially Maisie Williams' lived-in blonde hue.
Best Products for a Mullet Bob
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Dressed to Kill Defrizz Crème
This styling cream from Hair by Sam Mcknight will help to define your mullet bob hairstyle.
Arkive Headcare
The Movement Dry Texturizing Spray
A little bit of texture spray will add that effortless, cool-girl finish.
Ouai
Wave Spray
This trend looks so good with waves, so embrace your hair texture with Ouai's wave spray.
BaByliss
Hydro Fusion Anti-Frizz Hair Dryer With Diffuser
This hair dryer comes with a handy diffuser attachment to enhance your curls.
Sachajuan
Ocean Mist
To add a touch of beachy texture, I recommend the Ocean Mist from Sachajuan.
Moroccanoil
Molding Cream
Sculpt your bob into the perfect mullet with this matte molding cream.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.