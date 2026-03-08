I say this as a 2025 beauty-editor bride lucky enough to have access to pretty much every skincare treatment under the sun: If there's one treatment I wholly recommend before a highly photographed occasion, it's Laser Genesis. Compared to other industry folks, I didn't do a ton before my own nuptials—mainly monthly facials to keep my pores clean and the occasional chemical peel to smooth texture. (As celebrity aesthetician Sofie Pavitt once told me: Texture, not pigment, is the most important factor to consider for wedding-ready skin.)
In the days leading up to my wedding, however, a Laser Genesis session was nonnegotiable, as the multitasking treatment makes your skin look so perfect it resembles a literal pane of glass. No exaggeration. It's the kind of treatment that causes strangers to stop you on the street and ask you about your skincare routine (I can attest), and it's lovingly called the "red carpet laser," as celebrities often get it right before important events.
Ahead, discover all you need to know about the glow-inducing treatment, plus how to enhance it even further for your specific skin goals.
What Is Laser Genesis, and How Does It Work?
Ready to get technical? Laser Genesis is a type of vascular laser (called Nd:YAG) that penetrates the skin at one specific wavelength of 1064 nm. It's different from, say, a BBL laser, which targets certain depths depending on where you have the most pigmentation, acne, etc. "It's more like bulk heating versus specific isolation of what you're trying to treat and correct," master aesthetician Brittany Blancato tells me. That gentle heat, however, is able to stimulate collagen in the skin while safely reducing redness and pigmentation for every skin type and tone.
A quick caveat: While Laser Genesis is arguably the most well-known version, it's not the only 1064 nm laser out there. It's merely a branded treatment from aesthetics device company Cutera, not a proprietary name of the technology itself. "Multiple manufacturers build platforms around it, including Alma, Aerolase, Fotona, and Sciton. Laser Genesis is simply one company’s version of that technology, and one of the earliest to market it for skin rejuvenation," aesthetic specialist Lisa Goodman, PA-C, founder and CEO of GoodSkin Clinics, explains. For this article, I'll stick to Laser Genesis as the overarching term, but know that other practitioners may offer other options.
Benefits for Skin
If you're hoping to reduce redness, refine pores, soften fine lines, and enhance an overall glow with zero downtime, look no further than Laser Genesis. "What makes it special is that it’s safe for all skin types and incredibly versatile," Blancato adds. "It's going to help reduce redness and pore size almost immediately and give your skin this really pretty, glassy, perfect glow to it." (True story: The day after I got it, a stranger at a restaurant came up to me and said my skin legitimately looked like glass. Total win.)
That zero-downtime element is arguably the main attraction. "No risk of redness, peeling, or looking like you just had something done," Goodman declares. "You can safely do it one to two days before an event." Hence why it's called the "red carpet laser," as celebrities often opt for it ahead of major appearances—sometimes even the day of. As Blancato mentioned, it's also super versatile, which means you can layer it into a more advanced treatment protocol (more on that later) or use it on its own as a quick skin pick-me-up, or, as Blancato calls it, a "lunchtime laser."
What to Expect
Because Laser Genesis plays so nicely with other treatments, you'll often see it within an existing facial protocol. Blancato, for instance, has included it in her hydrating facials, which is how I personally experienced it. After the typical steps (cleanse, exfoliate, extractions, et al.), your practitioner will apply a pair of protective goggles, grab the Laser Genesis handpiece, and hover it over your skin with slow, waving motions. You'll feel a slight warming sensation, but you shouldn't experience the "rubber band snap" sensation as you might with other lasers. Goodman compares it to warm sunlight on your face, and I wholeheartedly agree. Still, your provider might follow up with a refreshing sheet mask post-laser to cool down that gentle heat.
Let me tell you, the post-facial glow is real. I'm usually left beet-red and inflamed after a facial (especially one with extractions), but whenever Laser Genesis is involved, my skin looks practically reborn. Suffice it to say, I decided to get it done two days before my own wedding for an immediate glassy effect. "It’s a cult-classic laser for a reason—and in my opinion, an underrated wedding-day skin hero," Blancato shares regarding bridal skin prep.
Any Downsides?
As with any laser, you'll want to take extra precautions if you have any active infections (including acne), are pregnant, or are on any photosensitizing medications. That said, 1064 nm is one of the safest wavelengths, says Goodman, which means it suits any skin type during any time of year. (Still, you'll want to make sure you wear sunscreen daily and avoid harsh activities for a day or two.)
The only "downside" for some is that because it's so gentle, it's probably best for enhancing an overall glow (like before an important event) as opposed to treating specific skin concerns. "Patients wanting meaningful improvement in pigmentation, scarring, or texture often find a single-wavelength approach underwhelming," Goodman shares. Blancato agrees, noting that while it does help with pigmentation, it has a subtler effect than an IPL or BBL laser. "It's not going to be my go-to for pigment, but it definitely can accompany another device for pigmentation," she adds. To amplify Laser Genesis's effects, many providers—Goodman included—will actually layer the 1064 nm energy with other complementary treatments (laser stacking, if you will).
How Long Does It Take to See Results?
Great news: You'll see calmer, more luminous skin immediately after the treatment, which is exactly what makes it so great before a big event. The pros recommend doing it one to two days before to ensure the temporary glow lasts throughout the occasion. That said, "the real collagen remodeling builds over weeks and months with consistent sessions," Goodman explains. "A traditional Laser Genesis protocol calls for four to six sessions spaced two to four weeks apart." According to Blancato, you could even get it once a week, leading up to an important event, to really build that smooth, radiant canvas.
That said, not everyone has the time or budget to commit to that many appointments, especially if the long-term results are on the subtler side. If you're looking for quicker results in fewer visits, Goodman recommends combining modalities (such as laser stacking) to amp up the intensity. But if you're on the hunt for an immediate, all-over glow, you can totally stick to one session of Laser Genesis. You'll notice a stronger effect with more appointments, but a single pass will make you look really lit from within.
To maintain its effects for as long as possible, the products you use can really come in clutch. "After any laser treatment, your skin is primed to absorb actives more effectively—this is the moment to feed it," Goodman advises. Below, discover the best formulas to use alongside this "red carpet" laser.
The Best Products to Use With Laser Genesis
RMÉD
Renewal +++EGF Serum
Goodman's skin-rejuvenating serum contains epidermal growth factors that keep the cellular renewal process going post-laser. It's made with a slew of peptides, amino acids, and hydrators (plus five types of cell-regenerating algae), and keeps your skin looking tight, plump, and well-moisturized for the long haul.
PCA Skin
Hyaluronic Acid Booting Serum
Well-hydrated skin is healthy skin, so this serum, which boosts your skin's natural levels of hyaluronic acid by 50%, is a no-brainer.
Glow recipe
Vitamin C Brightening Toner Pads
I'm certifiably obsessed with Glow Recipe's new toner pads. The brightening version you see here contains five types of vitamin C to target pigmentation, glutathione and guava to fight free radicals, and caffeine and niacinamide to leave behind a megawatt glow. Wear them for 5 to 10 minutes, and trust me, your skin will look transformed.
Dr. Diamond’s Metacine
Instafacial Plasma Bioactive Growth Factor Serum
I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Dr. Diamond’s Instafacial Plasma is a one-way ticket to glass skin.
Sisley Paris
Black Rose Concentrate Radiant Youth Serum
If a brighter complexion is what you're after, this supercharged serum has you covered. It's powered by black rose molecular extract, which is rich in anthocyanins (very powerful antioxidants) to fend off oxidative stress and protect your glow.
Tatcha
The Longevity Skin Strength + Resilience Serum
What does cellular resilience look like in practice? I present to you Tatcha's skin-strengthening, line-smoothing serum, which was clinically shown to visibly firm and smooth skin within one week.