I don't want to toot my own horn, but I've written about (and predicted) some pretty big hair trends over the years. From the serrated bob to the molten brunette hair colour trend and even the comeback of '90s face-framing layers, I'd say I'm pretty good at staying on top of the next big thing, which is why I'm telling everyone to keep the "tuft bob" top of mind this season. My beauty editor senses are tingling, and something's telling me that this short haircut is about to be everywhere.
What Is the Tuft Bob?
So, what is the tuft bob, I hear you ask? I like to think of it as a hybrid between a blunt bob and a mullet bob. It has a short, choppy feel, but is characterised by a small "tuft" of hair at the back. The ends of the bob are flicked outwards to emphasise this, creating a chic, almost preppy appearance that feels bang on trend for this time of year.
I've spotted this trend on many stylish celebrities lately, including Zoë Kravitz and Emma Stone, and there's no denying how good it looks. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite tuft bob hair looks, so whether you're considering getting the chop or already have a bob and want to switch it up this December, keep on scrolling and get inspired.
Tuft Bob Hair Inspiration
I first spotted the tuft bob on Jessie Buckley, and it's safe to say that it was love at first sight.
The tuft bob and a fringe? These hair trends look incredible with one another.
Emma Stone's sleek tuft bob is a thing of beauty.
This hairstyle works so well with winter coats and stylish accessories.
Zoë Kravitz gives her tuft bob a relaxed feel with some choppy layers.
So chic!
The Best Products for a Tuft Bob
GHD Hair
Platinum+ Professional Hair Straightener
A hair straightener is an easy way to create that flicked-out finish. This is one of my personal faves from GHD.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.