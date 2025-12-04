I Can Spot a Trending Haircut a Mile Off—The "Tuft Bob" Is Set to Define 2026

One beauty editor shares why she thinks the tuft bob is the next big thing.

I don't want to toot my own horn, but I've written about (and predicted) some pretty big hair trends over the years. From the serrated bob to the molten brunette hair colour trend and even the comeback of '90s face-framing layers, I'd say I'm pretty good at staying on top of the next big thing, which is why I'm telling everyone to keep the "tuft bob" top of mind this season. My beauty editor senses are tingling, and something's telling me that this short haircut is about to be everywhere.

What Is the Tuft Bob?

So, what is the tuft bob, I hear you ask? I like to think of it as a hybrid between a blunt bob and a mullet bob. It has a short, choppy feel, but is characterised by a small "tuft" of hair at the back. The ends of the bob are flicked outwards to emphasise this, creating a chic, almost preppy appearance that feels bang on trend for this time of year.

I've spotted this trend on many stylish celebrities lately, including Zoë Kravitz and Emma Stone, and there's no denying how good it looks. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite tuft bob hair looks, so whether you're considering getting the chop or already have a bob and want to switch it up this December, keep on scrolling and get inspired.

Tuft Bob Hair Inspiration

Jessie Buckley wearing a black sparkly dress with a short honey-coloured bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @ninapark)

I first spotted the tuft bob on Jessie Buckley, and it's safe to say that it was love at first sight.

A woman wearing a black lace dress and short trench coat with a mullet bob hairstyle standing on the street in New York

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

The tuft bob and a fringe? These hair trends look incredible with one another.

Emma Stone wearing an auburn straight bob hairstyle with black sunglasses and a cream dress outside Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images Edward Berthelot / Contributor)

Emma Stone's sleek tuft bob is a thing of beauty.

Elsa Hosk wearing an all grey outfit with a Miu Miu hat and a blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

This hairstyle works so well with winter coats and stylish accessories.

Zoe Kravitz at the Academy Gala Academy Museum of Motion Pictures wearing a statement dress with a bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images Eric Thayer / Contributor)

Zoë Kravitz gives her tuft bob a relaxed feel with some choppy layers.

A woman taking a mirror selfie in a changing room, wearing a smart brown coat with a bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

So chic!

The Best Products for a Tuft Bob

