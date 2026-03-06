Winter is hard on my hair and skin. The cold temperatures, low humidity, and lack of sunlight make it difficult to look and feel my best. Luckily, though, I've (almost) made it to the other side. The first day of spring is March 20, and as the days grow longer, the sky sunnier, and the air warmer, I'm celebrating by upgrading my beauty routine.
As a beauty editor, I know there's no better way to instantly upgrade a routine than via high-tech devices, whether it's a microcurrent device that can lift and sculpt my facial contours or a blow-dryer brush that will give me Cindy Crawford-esque volume. Luckily, I can snag these devices and more for a discount. Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale is on now through March 12. During it, you can take up to 20% items when you use the code REFRESH at checkout. And, yes, that includes all kinds of rarely-on-sale skin and hair devices. Ahead, see my top picks.
Microcurrent devices help lift and tone the skin by sending low-level electrical pulses into the skin and muscle. Nuface's Trinity+ Red Light Complete Set is the gold standard. It includes the iconic microcurrent device, as well as two interchangeable attachments (the Lip & Eye Attachment and the Wrinkle Reducer Attachment), and two months of the Aqua Gel and Silk Crème Activators. Both instantly and over time, this device will lift, sculpt, and contour the complexion.
NuFACE
Fix Microwand
This smaller, more precise Nuface device is specifically designed for use on the eyes and lips. It depuffs, smooths, and plumps with three unique treatment modes that you can use anytime, anywhere. The result? Younger-looking, more wide-awake eyes and smoother, fuller-looking lips...and at nearly $40 off.
HigherDOSE
Red Light Face Mask
I love Higherdose devices. In fact, I've recommended them to countless friends and family members. This Red Light Face Mask is no exception. It combines red and near-infrared LED technologies to reduce lines and wrinkles, improve skin barrier-strength and firmness, and generally just boost the skin's overall glow.
HigherDOSE
Higherdose Red Light Neck Enhancer
Don't forget the Neck Enhancer, which brings all the anti-aging benefits of the aforementioned mask to an often-overlooked area—the neck and chest.
Déesse Pro
LED Phototherapy Mask
If you want to commit to LED light therapy in a big way, I recommend the Déesse Pro LED Phototherapy Mask, which is a whopping $340 off its original price. Unlike other LED masks, it features 770 medical-grade LEDs with four different wavelengths and six different settings. Use the red light for anti-aging benefits, the blue light for blemish control, the green light for brightening, and the near-infrared light for skin-healing. It's a true do-it-all LED mask that, in my opinion, is well worth the investment.
T3
Airebrush One-Step Smoothing and Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush
Remember that Cindy Crawford-esque volume I mentioned earlier? This is how I'm going to achieve it. T3's Airebrush One-Step Smoothing and Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush is my ticket to achieving a healthy, salon-level blowout at home. Its SmoothGrip bristle placement and CeraGloss ceramic surface smooth the hair cuticle, volumize at the root, and boost shine for glass-like shine. Thanks to its three heat settings and two speed settings, you can totally customize the experience and fine-tune your results.
T3
Featherweight Stylemax Professional Hair Dryer - White
If you're in need of a standard hair dryer that works quickly yet won't fry your hair, let me introduce you to T3's Featherweight Stylemax Professional Hair Dryer. Thanks to high-tech sensors, it automatically customizes heat and airflow for your specific hair texture and styling goals. That means fast results without damage.
HigherDOSE
Body Sculptor Ritual Set
This might look like a standard body gua sha, but it's not. It combines microcurrent and LED light therapy to bring skin-enhancing and sculpting benefits to the body (brilliant!). Together, these technologies stimulate fascia, promote healthy lymphatic flow, support muscle recovery, and enhance skin elasticity.
Use it alongside the included "Activators" for best results. The Sculpting Activator Gel powers conductivity and absorption with ingredients like copper peptides and red light-activated bioactives. Meanwhile, the Transdermal Magnesium Spray delivers hydration and muscle-soothing minerals to ease tension.
Nurse Jamie
Mini Super-Cryo Massaging Orb
Last but certainly not least, I'm snagging Nurse Jamie's Mini Super-Cryo Massaging Orb. Sure, it's more of a tool than a device, but it still counts! Use it alone or alongside your preferred moisturizer or skin oil to increase circulation and boost lymphatic drainage. Thanks to its unique design, it provides gentle pressure for therapeutic massage. The best part? It can be used warm or cold.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.