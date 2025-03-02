One of the most highly anticipated nights on the red carpet has arrived with the 2025 Academy Awards. Throughout the award show season, there has been buzz about which films will take home the Oscars, with top contenders including The Brutalist, and Anora. We are equally invested in the films as we are the fashion on the red carpet, and it has already been a strong season. Selena Gomez has been one of the breakout red carpet stars of the season, styled by Erin Walsh in elegant Old Hollywood looks from Celine and Prada.

The 97th annual Academy Awards are being presented at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and a long list of A-listers are set to attend. Among them are nominees Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña, Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison, Timothée Chalamet, and Colman Domingo. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana will perform songs from Wicked. Stars including Halle Berry, Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, and Selena Gomez will also be in attendance. We will be reporting on the star-studded red carpet in real time, so stay tuned for the looks everyone is talking about. Ahead, see the most noteworthy looks from the 2025 Oscars.

(Image credit: Alamy)

WHO: Ariana Grande

WEAR: Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress; Jimmy Choo custom Romy pumps; De Beers jewelry

STYLED BY: Mimi Cuttrell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Cynthia Erivo

WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton dress

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

(Image credit: Alamy)

WHO: Selena Gomez

WEAR: Custom Ralph Lauren dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes

STYLED BY: Erin Walsh

(Image credit: Alamy)

WHO: Demi Moore

WEAR: Custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress; Christian Louboutin shoes; Chopard jewelry

STYLED BY: Brad Goreski

(Image credit: Alamy)

WHO: Elle Fanning

WEAR: Custom Givenchy Haute Couture by Sarah Burton dress; Cartier jewelry

STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Zoe Saldaña

WEAR: Custom Saint Laurent dress, gloves, and heels; Cartier high jewelry necklace

STYLED BY: Petra Flannery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Mikey Madison

WEAR: Christian Dior Couture S/S 1956 dress; Tiffany & Co. 1910 jewelry

STYLED BY: Jamie Mizrahi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Timothée Chalamet

WEAR: Custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton suit and shirt; Cartier jewelry

STYLED BY: Taylor Mcneill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lupita Nyong'o

WEAR: Custom Chanel dress, shoes, and high jewelry

STYLED BY: Micaela Erlanger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Colman Domingo

WEAR: Boucheron jewelry; Omega watch

STYLED BY: Wayan and Micah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Penélope Cruz

WEAR: Chanel dress, shoes, and high jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jeremy Strong

WEAR: Loro Piana suit

STYLED BY: Warren Alfie Baker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Michelle Yeoh

WEAR: Custom Balenciaga Couture dress and shoes; Boucheron jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Andrew Garfield

WEAR: Gucci suit; David Yurman jewelry; Jaeger- Le Coultre watch

STYLED BY: Warren Alfie Baker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Margaret Qualley

WEAR: Chanel dress, shoes, and jewelry

STYLED BY: Patricia Villirillo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Felicity Jones

WEAR: Giorgio Armani Privé dress; Custom Manolo Blahnik shoes; Boucheron jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Adrien Brody

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Emma Stone

WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton dress; Jimmy Choo shoes

STYLED BY: Petra Flannery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Miley Cyrus

WEAR: Alexander McQueen dress; Boucheron Fine Jewelry

STYLED BY: Bradley Kenneth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Monica Barbaro

WEAR: Custom Christian Dior dress

STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Halle Berry

WEAR: Christian Siriano dress; Pomellato jewelry

STYLED BY: Lindsay Flores

(Image credit: Alamy)

WHO: Charlotte Lawrence

WEAR: Valentino dress; Reza jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Bruna Marquezine

WEAR: Custom Versace dress

STYLED BY: Dani Michelle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lily-Rose Depp

WEAR: Chanel dress, shoes, and high jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Scarlett Johansson

WEAR: Thierry Mugler '90s dress; De Beers jewelry

STYLED BY: Kate Young

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Da'Vine Joy Randolph

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Raffey Cassidy

WEAR: Custom Loewe dress

STYLED BY: Rebecca Corbin-Murray

(Image credit: Alamy)

WHO: Lisa

WEAR: Markgong

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Rachel Zegler

WEAR: Custom Christian Dior dress; Chopard jewelry; Carolina Herrera bag

STYLED BY: Sarah Slutsky

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ana de Armas

WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Mindy Kaling

WEAR: Oscar de la Renta dress; Effy jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Rachel Sennott

WEAR: Custom Balenciaga Haute Couture dress and shoes; Bucherer Fine Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Storm Reid

WEAR: Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture dress; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes; Pomellato jewelry

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden