All the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Looks That Brought the *Drama*
One of the most highly anticipated nights on the red carpet has arrived with the 2025 Academy Awards. Throughout the award show season, there has been buzz about which films will take home the Oscars, with top contenders including The Brutalist, and Anora. We are equally invested in the films as we are the fashion on the red carpet, and it has already been a strong season. Selena Gomez has been one of the breakout red carpet stars of the season, styled by Erin Walsh in elegant Old Hollywood looks from Celine and Prada.
The 97th annual Academy Awards are being presented at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and a long list of A-listers are set to attend. Among them are nominees Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña, Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison, Timothée Chalamet, and Colman Domingo. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana will perform songs from Wicked. Stars including Halle Berry, Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, and Selena Gomez will also be in attendance. We will be reporting on the star-studded red carpet in real time, so stay tuned for the looks everyone is talking about. Ahead, see the most noteworthy looks from the 2025 Oscars.
WHO: Ariana Grande
WEAR: Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress; Jimmy Choo custom Romy pumps; De Beers jewelry
STYLED BY: Mimi Cuttrell
WHO: Cynthia Erivo
WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton dress
STYLED BY: Jason Bolden
WHO: Selena Gomez
WEAR: Custom Ralph Lauren dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes
STYLED BY: Erin Walsh
WHO: Demi Moore
WEAR: Custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress; Christian Louboutin shoes; Chopard jewelry
STYLED BY: Brad Goreski
WHO: Elle Fanning
WEAR: Custom Givenchy Haute Couture by Sarah Burton dress; Cartier jewelry
STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen
WHO: Zoe Saldaña
WEAR: Custom Saint Laurent dress, gloves, and heels; Cartier high jewelry necklace
STYLED BY: Petra Flannery
WHO: Mikey Madison
WEAR: Christian Dior Couture S/S 1956 dress; Tiffany & Co. 1910 jewelry
STYLED BY: Jamie Mizrahi
WHO: Timothée Chalamet
WEAR: Custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton suit and shirt; Cartier jewelry
STYLED BY: Taylor Mcneill
WHO: Lupita Nyong'o
WEAR: Custom Chanel dress, shoes, and high jewelry
STYLED BY: Micaela Erlanger
WHO: Colman Domingo
WEAR: Boucheron jewelry; Omega watch
STYLED BY: Wayan and Micah
WHO: Penélope Cruz
WEAR: Chanel dress, shoes, and high jewelry
WHO: Jeremy Strong
WEAR: Loro Piana suit
STYLED BY: Warren Alfie Baker
WHO: Michelle Yeoh
WEAR: Custom Balenciaga Couture dress and shoes; Boucheron jewelry
WHO: Andrew Garfield
WEAR: Gucci suit; David Yurman jewelry; Jaeger- Le Coultre watch
STYLED BY: Warren Alfie Baker
WHO: Margaret Qualley
WEAR: Chanel dress, shoes, and jewelry
STYLED BY: Patricia Villirillo
WHO: Felicity Jones
WEAR: Giorgio Armani Privé dress; Custom Manolo Blahnik shoes; Boucheron jewelry
WHO: Adrien Brody
WHO: Emma Stone
WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton dress; Jimmy Choo shoes
STYLED BY: Petra Flannery
WHO: Miley Cyrus
WEAR: Alexander McQueen dress; Boucheron Fine Jewelry
STYLED BY: Bradley Kenneth
WHO: Monica Barbaro
WEAR: Custom Christian Dior dress
STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams
WHO: Halle Berry
WEAR: Christian Siriano dress; Pomellato jewelry
STYLED BY: Lindsay Flores
WHO: Charlotte Lawrence
WEAR: Valentino dress; Reza jewelry
WHO: Bruna Marquezine
WEAR: Custom Versace dress
STYLED BY: Dani Michelle
WHO: Lily-Rose Depp
WEAR: Chanel dress, shoes, and high jewelry
WHO: Scarlett Johansson
WEAR: Thierry Mugler '90s dress; De Beers jewelry
STYLED BY: Kate Young
WHO: Da'Vine Joy Randolph
WHO: Raffey Cassidy
WEAR: Custom Loewe dress
STYLED BY: Rebecca Corbin-Murray
WHO: Lisa
WEAR: Markgong
WHO: Rachel Zegler
WEAR: Custom Christian Dior dress; Chopard jewelry; Carolina Herrera bag
STYLED BY: Sarah Slutsky
WHO: Ana de Armas
WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton dress
WHO: Mindy Kaling
WEAR: Oscar de la Renta dress; Effy jewelry
WHO: Rachel Sennott
WEAR: Custom Balenciaga Haute Couture dress and shoes; Bucherer Fine Jewellery
WHO: Storm Reid
WEAR: Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture dress; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes; Pomellato jewelry
STYLED BY: Jason Bolden
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.
