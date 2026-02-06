Pick Your Poison—MUAs Say These Are Their Favorite Date Night Makeup Looks for Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day around the corner, odds are you're probably doing some planning. To be fair, there's a lot to think about. Whether you're spending the day with your special someone or with your best friends, you might be figuring out dinner reservations, what outfit you're going to wear, the hairstyle you might want to try, the manicure you're going to get, and of course, your makeup.
When you think of Valentine's Day makeup, your mind might automatically go straight for bold red lips and smokey eyes, but that doesn't have to be the case. In fact, you can really get creative with with your look and try anything from warm neutral tones to bright pinks and purples. You can keep it subtle and natural-looking, or you can go for a more dramatic and bold look.
If you're in need of some inspiration, consider yourself lucky. Below, you'll find 10 stunning looks that are perfect for the occasion, co-signed by top makeup artists.
1. Soft Blush
Maybe you're planning an afternoon brunch or you want a softer look for a night out. Either way, this look created by makeup artist David Razzano can work for both. "This feels effortlessly romantic with glowing skin and soft definition to create a sexy yet approachable date-night vibe," says makeup artist and founder of Makeup by Catrina and MBC Cosmetics, Catrina Breitweiser. Just pair your favorite warm blush and use similar tones around the eyes and lips, and you're set.
2. Warm and Smokey
This other look from Razzano features warm tones that are perfect for anyone who wants a less intense smokey eye and bronzy cheeks. "A smoky eye instantly elevates a date-night look, and pairing it with fresh skin keeps it sultry without feeling heavy or overdone," says Breitweiser.
3. Classic Nude
A classic, nude-forward date night look will never go out of style. Makeup artist Judi Gabbay used a mix of DIor Beauty products to make this magic happen, and it couldn't be more fitting for Valentine's Day. "Soft flush and luminous skin make this look ideal for Valentine’s Day, giving that natural, romantic glow that looks beautiful in any light," says Breitweiser.
4. Warm Luxe
Razzano created this warm, seductive look with the help of products from Sephora Collection, Tarte, Makeup Forever, and Anastasia Beverly Hills. "The combination of burgundy, brown and gold shadows make her eyes smolder and the tight black eyeliner really makes the eye whites look extra bright," explains celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes. "Because the focus is on the eyes and lips, minimal blush is the right choice here."
5. Angelic Glam
If you want to ditch the standard reds, pinks, and purples, consider incorporating some white into your look instead. This angel-like glam by Gabbay includes subtle contour, gem stone eyes, and white winged eyeliner. "Clean, modern glam like this is perfect for date night," says Breitweiser. "It's defined enough to feel special, but still effortless and wearable."
6. Pink Shimmer
To create this look, Razzano used beloved brands like Pat McGrath, Valentino, and Givench Beauty. "This is a timeless choice for a special night out that's sculpted, polished, and classic in a way that feels confident and elevated," says Breitweiser. The mix of soft pinks, shimmery lids, and glossy lips create a dewy glow that's shines through on date night.
7. Timeless Glam
Gabbay created this timeless look, and to say it'd be the perfect Valentine's Day glam would be an understatement. "The key to rocking a red lip is to first find the red that compliments your skin tone and then making sure you are comfortable with the formula (as in the texture and the color saturation)," says Barnes. "This model is wearing an opaque blue-red lipstick with lipliner, which is flattering with her complexion and the rest of the products." To find your shade, Barnes suggests swatching a few options and wearing your choice a few times before date night comes around.
8. Dewy Finish
If you're not afraid of bold or vibrant colors, consider a highly-pigmented eye shadow like this one created and worn by Camila Derizans. "This is a pinky, purple sort of smokey eye, and it feels very 80’s to me, which I love," says makeup artist and brow specialist Pilar DeMann. "I love the shimmer on this, and for Valentine's Day, it’s a total yes!"
9. Pop of Color
If you prefer just a subtle pop of color, try adding a colorful eyeliner on your waterline or take an eyeshadow stick and focus on the inner corners only like this version created by Gabbay. "A vibrant baby pink looks good on everyone," says DeMann. "I love it as an alternative to red." For extra color that's still subtle, consider a more pigmented highlighter with pink undertones.
10. Porcelain Pinks
You can recreate this dreamy pink look from Razzano using his product picks from Nars and Laura Mercier. "This look is created using one of my favorite techniques where blush does double duty as cheek and eye," says Barnes. "It featuring flawless skin and neutral brows that serve as the canvas to lay down the baby pink backdrop, allowing the wispy lashes to frame her eyes." He adds that this is a great example of using a nude lip that works with your skin’s undertone.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.