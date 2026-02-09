I'm 99% Sure Lady Gaga Wore This Exact Red Lip to the Super Bowl—It's Already in My Cart for V-Day

An homage to her symbolic brooch.

Alyssa Brascia's avatar
By
published
in News
Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi&#039;s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
(Image credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Last night, Bad Bunny made Super Bowl history—according to early numbers reported by CBS News—with the most-viewed halftime performance in the franchise's history, clocking in at a gargantuan 135 million viewers. Amid the flurry of on-screen dancers, sugarcane plants, and celebrities who peppered the Puerto Rican megastar's theatrical production, I was shocked to spot Lady Gaga performing a joyful rendition of her hit song "Die With a Smile," wearing a ruby-red lip that I'm now itching to re-create this Valentine's Day.

Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi&#039;s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

(Image credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Adorned in a powder-blue Luar dress by Brooklyn-based Dominican designer Raul Lopez and a flor de maga brooch (the national flower of Puerto Rico), Gaga's look was dripping in symbolism, reverence, and undeniable elegance. Tying in her tropical florals and matching cherry shoes was her juicy red lip, and while I don't yet have the details of her exact combo, I do have detective-level skills when it comes to the star's makeup brand, Haus Labs, and think I've cracked the code.

Re-Create Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Red Lip

Gaga worked with her longtime makeup artist and Haus Labs global artistry director, Sarah Tanno, to craft her instantly iconic Benito Bowl glam. Though the MUA has yet to drop her recipe for the high-shine lip, these Haus Labs products feel like likely culprits.

Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny perform during halftime of Super Bowl LX at Levi&#039;s Stadium between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

(Image credit: Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

However, I have a few other red-lip recommendations for anyone who also wants to re-create her dimensional look this fast-approaching Valentine's Day. Shop Who What Wear editor–favorite red lipsticks, glosses, and more, starting at just $6.

Shop More Look-Alike Lip Products

Explore More:
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.