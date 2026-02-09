I'm 99% Sure Lady Gaga Wore This Exact Red Lip to the Super Bowl—It's Already in My Cart for V-Day

Last night, Bad Bunny made Super Bowl history—according to early numbers reported by CBS News—with the most-viewed halftime performance in the franchise's history, clocking in at a gargantuan 135 million viewers. Amid the flurry of on-screen dancers, sugarcane plants, and celebrities who peppered the Puerto Rican megastar's theatrical production, I was shocked to spot Lady Gaga performing a joyful rendition of her hit song "Die With a Smile," wearing a ruby-red lip that I'm now itching to re-create this Valentine's Day.
Adorned in a powder-blue Luar dress by Brooklyn-based Dominican designer Raul Lopez and a flor de maga brooch (the national flower of Puerto Rico), Gaga's look was dripping in symbolism, reverence, and undeniable elegance. Tying in her tropical florals and matching cherry shoes was her juicy red lip, and while I don't yet have the details of her exact combo, I do have detective-level skills when it comes to the star's makeup brand, Haus Labs, and think I've cracked the code.
Re-Create Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Red Lip
Gaga worked with her longtime makeup artist and Haus Labs global artistry director, Sarah Tanno, to craft her instantly iconic Benito Bowl glam. Though the MUA has yet to drop her recipe for the high-shine lip, these Haus Labs products feel like likely culprits.
Haus Labs
Le Monster Lip Crayon Vegan Lipstick and Lip Liner in Garnet Matte
Le Monster Lip Crayon Vegan Lipstick and Lip Liner in Scarlet Matte
Because this lip is closer to apple red than oxblood, I believe the artist used the same product in the classic Scarlet Matte to brighten the innermost part of her pout. Blending the creamy, lightweight formula into the deeper liner creates a dimensional, 3D effect that makes the lips appear plumper and more prominent, especially set against her trendy bleached brows.
Haus Labs
Color Fuse Longwear Hydrating Glassy Lip + Cheek Blush Balm Stick in Glossy Watermelon
If you look closely, you'll notice a brilliant, juicy shine on the songstress's scarlet lips. My theory is that Tanno applied a healthy wash of Haus Labs' Color Fuse Lip + Cheek Blush Balm Stick in Glassy Watermelon on top of the lipstick medley for an extra-lustrous touch.
Haus Labs
PhD Hybrid Hydrating Tinted Lip Oil in Primary
This may be product overkill, but I'd be remiss not to mention the dryness-quenching elixir that is Haus Labs' PhD Hybrid Hydrating Tinted Lip Oil. According to the same TikTok video, Tanno confirmed that the star wore the clementine Secondary with the Le Monster Lip Crayon at the Grammys, which leads me to believe that she could reach for the cherry Primary for this glossy look. A few gentle swipes on the center of her pout would enhance the already-glassy lip look's sheen.
However, I have a few other red-lip recommendations for anyone who also wants to re-create her dimensional look this fast-approaching Valentine's Day. Shop Who What Wear editor–favorite red lipsticks, glosses, and more, starting at just $6.
Shop More Look-Alike Lip Products
AORA MAKEUP
Acaríciame Más Volumizing Solid Lip Serum
According to a press release, Mexican brand Aora Makeup was responsible for the fresh, glowy looks on the ensemble of the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. This fiery red lippie is the perfect shade to use when re-creating Gaga's picante lip—glossy finish and all.
DIOR
Rouge Dior Velvet Lipstick in 999
WWW beauty editors and celebrity makeup artists alike are forever fans of Dior's Rouge Dior Velvet Lipstick in 999. In fact, it's our favorite red lipstick to date.
NYX Professional Makeup
Butter Gloss in Red Velvet
For a high-impact look at a drugstore price, consider this cherry-red gloss from Nyx. It's juicy and pigmented and pairs perfectly with a deep-red lip liner.
