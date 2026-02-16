Last week, J.Lo posted several selfies to Instagram, captioned, "Keep it simple…" The images featured a burgundy three-piece activewear ensemble: a long-sleeve shirt, sports bra, and high-waisted leggings. Completing the look, she chose her signature white Nikesneakers.
On Jennifer Lopez: Nike sneakers
Unsurprisingly, J.Lo knew what she was doing when choosing burgundy leggings. This deep, luxurious shade is a top color trend for winter and is expected to remain strong through spring and summer. While the shade is elegant on its own, as J.Lo demonstrates, it achieves peak 2026 style when paired unexpectedly with contrasting hues like icy blue or bubblegum pink. For those who typically favor black, incorporating this bold color into activewear is a simple way to experiment with the trend without fully committing to it in everyday outfits.
Read on to discover and shop the chicest burgundy leggings to buy now.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.