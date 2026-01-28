IMO, The Best Date-Night Makeup Whispers Sizzling Romance—10 Looks I'm Itching to Copy

There’s no denying the excitement that comes with a nice date. With one text confirming a late-night dinner reservation or a serendipitous first meeting that ends in scheduled drinks the following week, a flurry of preparation steps ensues. Though there’s no rulebook on how to show up for a date (nor should there be), it’s normal to seek inspiration for your style choices before heading out the door. Case in point: the innumerable texts my friends and I have sent one another before meeting up with prospective partners to get feedback on our first-date outfits, hair, and makeup.
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, I’ve been preemptively saving date-night makeup looks that range from sweet and flushed to goddess-level glowy and downright sexy. Whether you’re meeting at a dimly lit martini bar or taking a sunset stroll, I’ve found celebrity-approved makeup looks that will suit any situation and help you put your best foot forward. (Just remember: it’s not about the makeup, but the confidence it gives you to feel like yourself.) Below, 10 date-night-ready looks to save before your next rendezvous.
Date-Night Makeup Ideas to Try in 2026
Old Hollywood Glam
If you ask me, old Hollywood glamour will never go out of style—especially not on date night. Selena Gomez's chic look from the 2026 Golden Globes, crafted by celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo, is marked by dark ruby lips and classic eyes, detailed by the smallest, sharpest wing I ever did see. A healthy dose of pink blush flushes her cheeks and pulls in the neutral warmth of her eye shadow, making this an instantly screenshot-worthy look. Though the Valentine's Day-ready red lipstick from Vanngo's homonymous beauty brand is out of stock, you can shop a similar shade below (plus some of the exact products he used).
Shop the Look
MERIT Beauty
Signature Lip in Cool Red
Hung Vanngo Beauty
Color Story Eyeshadow Palette in Wonderful Warm
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush in Divine
Clean Girl Glow
Nothing screams "natural beauty" like glowy, healthy-looking skin. Model and beauty brand founder Jasmine Tookes' ultra-dewy makeup look is a masterclass in effortless date-night makeup, with her eyes and lips kept nearly bare—just a wash of plum color giving them definition—to spotlight the skin. Her glowy complexion looks nearly candlelit, and I can't wait to test this look under the flame-flickering light of a swanky New York City restaurant.
Shop the Look
Rhode
Glazing Milk Ceramide Facial Essence
Saie
Glowy Super Gel
True Botanicals
Bronze Well Regenerative Glow Drops
Subtle Flick
These shots of Kaia Gerber's clean, classic look by celebrity makeup artist Nina Park are the kinds that I reference almost daily for my own makeup looks. With a nearly bare lid, an inky, short wing, and a famous Nina Park pout with softly feathered ends, this softly romantic look deserves a spot in the date-night makeup look hall of fame. When in doubt, sketch a baby wing—it goes with almost any plan, outfit, and hairstyle, and will be a sure confidence-booster every time.
Shop the Look
Stila
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Makeup by Mario
Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil in Smokey Pink
Refy
Lash Sculpt Lengthen and Lift Mascara
Natural Glam
There is no one doing natural glam like model Lori Harvey. The model and actress accentuates her natural beauty with neutral brown hues—never skewing too warm nor cool—to give her eyes and lips a bit of definition while adding a peachy pop of color to the apples of her cheeks. Instead of a heavy liner, make like Harvey and accentuate your orbs with a pop of shimmery champagne eye shadow on the inner corners. (Just don't forget to pack on the volumizing mascara and baby pink lip gloss before heading out the door.)
Shop the Look
Makeup by Mario
Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: the Original
ANFISA Skin
An-Gloss Ceramide Lip Tint in Berry Crumble
Lancôme
Lash Idôle Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara
Bubblegum Blush
If anyone has the right to teach us about date-night makeup, it's Love Island USA's own Olandria Carthen—so why not take a page out of her book and amp up the bubblegum pink blush ahead of Valentine's Day? The breakout star's famously flushed cheeks became a staple of hers (and dedicated fans alike) both on and off the reality dating show, and I can't think of a better time to lean into pops of pink than before a cute date.