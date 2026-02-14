This Who What Wear Editor Bride Wore Custom One/Of and Sandy Liang for Her Picturesque Wedding in Texas

Welcome to Who What Wear Weddings, the destination for style-minded weddings. Expect insightful tips straight from the newlyweds, shoppable elements, and plenty of must-save imagery as we share the nuptials of our favorite fashion people getting married. For upcoming features, share your submissions here.
Like many modern love stories, this one began with two swipes, a match, and an instant connection—one that was soon tested when the pandemic brought them together under one roof. "A tale as old as time… We met on Hinge," Jamie Schneider, the senior beauty editor at Who What Wear, recalls of her meet-cute with her now husband, account executive at Morning Brew Isaac Chevron. "We had been dating for only a few months when the pandemic hit, and I headed to my parents' house in Texas for what I thought would be a two-week stint," she says. "Once we realized we would be sheltering in place for much longer, Isaac flew down, and we spent the first six months of our relationship sleeping in my childhood bedroom." Things got serious quickly, leading them to move in together shortly after their return to New York.
Four years later, Chevron proposed to Schneider on Mother's Day. "I was under the impression we were going to brunch with his family in Connecticut, so I was getting ready to head to Grand Central Station," Schneider says, reflecting on their engagement. "Isaac ran out to grab us coffees and a Mother's Day card from CVS but was actually setting up rose petals and champagne on our rooftop. I walked out of the bathroom to find a note on our dresser: 'When you're ready, meet me upstairs.' When I found him, we were both in tears before he could even drop to a knee. It was perfect."
Schneider was aware that an engagement was imminent—she had been involved in the ring-design process—but the moment still caught her completely off guard. "I genuinely had no idea he would propose that day—I didn't even have my nails done, if that tells you anything about my level of surprise," she says. "The night before [the engagement], Isaac wanted to make sure I stayed off my phone so I wouldn't check Find My Friends and notice that my parents' and siblings' locations were conveniently unavailable, so to the theater [to see Challengers] we went!" According to Schneider, Chevron was on edge the entire time, consumed by the question he was about to ask her. To this day, he still has no idea what happened in the movie," she jokes "I, of course, was completely oblivious to his internal spiral. Great movie!"
Soon after the proposal, the couple began planning their wedding, approaching every decision with purpose. They selected Texas—the place where their relationship grew—as the setting for their November 2025 celebration, and the Austin Proper Hotel as their venue. "Designed by Kelly Wearstler, it had a ballroom that didn't feel like a ballroom—a far cry from the cold, business-conference vibes I was afraid of—and it was a bonus that guests could stay on the property, since most of our guests were flying in from New York," she says.
The same sense of intention extended to the beauty and fashion details. Schneider approached her wedding look with a discerning eye, choosing Chloé's Atelier de Fleurs Cedrus Intense as her wedding-day perfume, a woody, musky scent with a touch of bohemian flair that complemented her custom bell-sleeved gown and her softly worn, loose waves. Read on to admire the handful of other meaningful details that made this wedding special.
"We hosted a Friday-night welcome dinner at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden in Austin. While the wedding would be indoors (I had enough pre-wedding jitters without throwing weather uncertainty into the mix!), we wanted to welcome everyone with an alfresco dinner party. November in Texas can be hit-or-miss, but we lucked out with the most gorgeous, 75-degree sunny day."
"Guests arrived at golden hour and were greeted by live-fire cooking from our dear friends at Firewild, who specialize in Texas-meets-Mediterranean fare. Everyone roamed the sculpture garden during cocktail hour with pomegranate margaritas in hand before we all sat for a family-style dinner at long, banquet-style tables."
"I wore the Grace Dress designed by Marta Martí. I wanted my look to match the ethereal vibe of the sculpture garden, and when my bridal stylist, Nicole Amarise, DM'ed me a photo of the dress, I was instantly obsessed. I adore the drop waist and sash attachment, which can be worn in so many different ways: long and flowing, draped from the crook of my elbow, wrapped around my shoulders, etc. The Marta Martí team is also incredible. They run an independent atelier in Barcelona, where each piece is hand-sewn and meticulously crafted. Even from our Zoom fitting, I could clearly see how dedicated they are to slow, purposeful fashion. The whole experience felt so couture. Isaac wore a chocolate brown Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit with a white Oxford and—the real star of the show—his tricolored Aimé Leon Dore penny loafers. We decided to tuck in a paisley pocket square—also from Ralph Lauren—at the last minute, which turned out to be the perfect finishing touch."
Details of the welcome dinner.
"For accessories, I wore Madamorpho's Pink Pointe Pumps, a gold Dolce & Gabbana bag sourced from eBay, and my late grandfather's Chopard watch. He was always dressed to the nines—I legitimately never saw him without a suit and tie—and I knew I wanted to incorporate his impeccable style into my wedding weekend. Before even having a dress, I knew I was going to wear that timepiece."
"My hair was inspired by Molly Gordon at the New York premiere of Oh, Hi. She had this half-up bun situation that looked so effortless, and my own hairstylist, Marisa Rose, replicated it perfectly."
"I didn't have bridesmaids—aside from my younger sister, who was my maid of honor—but I hosted a girls' brunch the morning of the wedding with my closest friends. To that, I wore a vintage 1930s mini slip underneath a long, antique dressing robe from Nicole's archive. I paired it with Sandy Liang Recital Socks and Manolo Blahnik mules sourced from eBay."
"The Manolo Blahniks were such a good find—the Victorian-brocade pattern and rainbow buckle embellishment felt so girly and fun."
"I kept my hair down and loose to maintain the boho effect. Effortless waves was the goal, which is actually the opposite of effortless for my normally 2c curls. Marisa understood the assignment, giving me the dreamy 'ghost bends' I craved. I typically don't wear much eye makeup, and when I do, I steer clear of jet-black pigments, which look harsh on my features. My makeup artist, Sophia Escobedo, used only brown liner and mascara, with pearly (not shimmery—there's a difference) eye shadow, a rosy-mauve lip, and a generous sweep of blush. The look felt really natural—so me, which is exactly how I wanted to look on the big day. It's easy to get caught up in what you think you 'should' be doing for wedding-day glam (va-va-voom lashes, spray tans, and the like), but I'm so glad I stuck with my gut."
Tower 28
Makewaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara
Charlotte Tilbury
Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick
Tower 28
Oneliner Lip Liner + Eyeliner + Cheek Pencil
Details of the bride's getting-ready look.
WWW Weddings Tip: "If you can swing it, try to get all the planning done a week or two before the wedding. Obviously, little things may come up, but I was glad I had a few days to (try to) relax and soak in all the love."
"It's funny that the boho bride is very in right now because that's just always felt like me. Late '60s, early '70s references were all over my mood board. I knew I wanted a bell sleeve and an open back, and I absolutely loved lace, but all the lace options I tried on felt too capital-B bridal, if that makes sense. I think I tried on 25 dresses before deciding to ultimately go custom. Nicole connected me with Patricia Voto at One/Of, who sources deadstock fabric from luxury houses and creates the most beautiful, bespoke designs. She actually doesn't reproduce any of her pieces so that they remain completely one of a kind. I think that's what I loved most about One/Of—that and Voto's stunning showroom, which I genuinely want to live in. I wouldn't just be the first to wear the design; there won't ever be another one like it. It's precious, just like my relationship with Isaac."
WWW Weddings Tip: "I recommend finding your ceremony dress first before thinking about your other looks, unless you have a super-specific vision in mind for your after-party or rehearsal dinner. I was searching for all three at once, but I didn't feel comfortable buying anything when I wasn't sure what the ceremony vibe would be. Once I knew the silhouette of my wedding dress, it was easier to base my other looks around it and ensure they wouldn't be too similar."
"The entire [wedding-dress-design] process took around nine months, from January to October. First, we kicked off a call to discuss my overall vision and any references I loved. Luckily, I had a full Pinterest board to share, and two silhouettes would not leave my mind: Rabanne's lace jersey maxi dress, which effortlessly blends lace and satin, and a piece from Inbal Dror's fall 2017 bridal collection, which had these gorgeous lace tiers and an open back. From there, Patricia presented four different sketches based on my mood board, and we had another meeting to review details and narrow down a final design. I wound up combining elements from two of her sketches. Then it was time for a prototype fitting, during which we perfected the silhouette and landed on lace patterns and the perfect shade of creamy ivory. I had three fittings after that to tweak the dress. Designing your own wedding dress can sound daunting, but I had a very specific vision going into it, which made it feel less overwhelming. It was truly the most creative I've ever felt, and Patricia was a dream—patient, warm, and so, so imaginative. No idea was too 'out there.' My mom cut the sleeve of her own wedding dress, which we wrapped around my bouquet of white calla lilies."
"A couple of months before the wedding, I asked Isaac to draw what he thought my dress was going to look like. We both burst into tears during our first look, then he twirled me around and said, 'I was so wrong!'"
Details from the couple's first look.
"When we exchanged gifts the morning of our wedding, I gave him an embroidered handkerchief ('I love you forever. — J') to place in his outside breast pocket. He's a crier—so I knew it'd be put to good use!"
"Isaac knew he wanted to wear a classic tuxedo for the wedding, ultimately choosing one from John Varvatos and embroidering our wedding date on the inside breast pocket. He paired it with black leather Gucci Jordaan Loafers and Santos de Cartier Cufflinks."
WWW Weddings Tip: "If budget allows, I cannot recommend a bridal stylist enough. Nicole took the time to understand my personal taste and source pieces from European designers and vintage markets that I would have never been able to find on my own. The bridal scene can feel like the Wild West, so having a partner like her through it all was a dream!"