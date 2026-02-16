FYI: If You Wear This Cool-Girl Accessory Trend With Jeans, People Will Know You Have Good Style

As far as stylish It girls go, no one knows better than Gigi Hadid that accessories can bring even the simplest of outfits to life. Her taste in them is fun and eclectic, and if you're ever wondering what the latest accessory trends are, look no further than her off-duty outfits (most of which we cover here on Who What Wear).
While out and about in NYC last week, Hadid was photographed wearing a suede Helsa coat, frayed-hem jeans, and loafers. The luxe yet relatively simple outfit would certainly have been incredibly chic on its own, but Hadid's decision to wear a Western-inspired accessory with it made it all the more "2026".
There are various explanations for the resurgance of the Western trend in fashion overall, but if I had to choose just one, I'd attribute it to the massive popularity of Ralph Lauren in recent years, and the chic American West aesthetic that it's known for. Hadid's brand, Guest in Residence, also seems to have drawn inspiration from the West recently, as one of its It items this season has been The Wild Rag, a two-tone cashmere bandana, which Hadid paired with her jeans.
The Wild Rag, which was also worn by Bella Hadid last month in Aspen, flew out of stock and was recently restocked, only to quickly start selling out again. A few colors are left, but I wouldn't hesitate if you want to add a Western feel to your denim on these remaining cold days.
With that, keep scrolling to shop the Guest in Residence The Wild Rag, along with a handful of other cool Western accessories to pair with your jeans (and everything else).