The Ritz Carlton x Kilometre Paris Just Collaborated On Your New Favorite Vacation Bags

I know the winter chills have been gnarly as of late, but warmer weather is right around the corner. Whether it's spring blooms or a tropical vacation getaway, the promise of sunny weather is something to look forward to. To help get you in the mood, I recently heard about a fun collab to put on your radar. The famed luxury hotel chain The Ritz-Carlton and buzzy travel fashion brand Kilometre have launched a cool collection focused on the most fun vacation bags.

Yes, you heard right. If you're in the market for some vibrant vacation accessories to add a bit of fun to your look, then this is the right place for you. As a shopping editor, digging through new collections and selecting the best pieces is a big part of the job. I've done just that for you by selecting a handful of items worth buying.

