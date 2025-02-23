The Prettiest Red Carpet Looks From the 2025 SAG Awards
It’s been a jam-packed award show season, and we’re not done yet. We kicked off the year with the Golden Globes, where Zendaya wowed in a Louis Vuitton dress paired with Bulgari jewelry. Next, we dropped in at the Grammys, where Taylor Swift’s Vivienne Westwood minidress and thigh-grazing Lorraine Schwartz jewelry dominated online conversations. Then, we sauntered over to the Critics Choice Awards, where Ariana Grande made a bold statement in Dior Couture. At the Film Independent Spirit Awards yesterday, we were particularly fond of Emma Stone’s Emilia Wickstead look.
That brings us to today. The 2025 SAG Awards have arrived, and we can’t wait to see what everyone wears on the red carpet. The A-list casts of Wicked, A Complete Unknown, and The Substance will be joining TV stars from Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, Hacks, and more. Keep reading for all the red carpet fashion details you need to know.
WHO: Elle Fanning
WEAR: Loewe dress
WHO: Anna Sawai
WEAR: Armani Privé dress; Cartier jewelry
STYLED BY: Karla Welch
WHO: Selena Gomez
WEAR: Celine dress
WHO: Kaitlyn Dever
WEAR: Elie Saab dress
WHO: Joey King
WEAR: Miu Miu dress
WHO: Pamela Anderson
WEAR: Dior dress; Pandora jewelry
WHO: Nicola Coughlan
WEAR: Dior dress
WHO: Quinta Brunson
WEAR: Dior dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
WHO: Millie Bobbie Brown
WEAR: Louis Vuitton dress
WHO: Kristen Bell
WEAR: Armani Privé dress
WHO: Brooke Shields
