The Prettiest Red Carpet Looks From the 2025 SAG Awards

It’s been a jam-packed award show season, and we’re not done yet. We kicked off the year with the Golden Globes, where Zendaya wowed in a Louis Vuitton dress paired with Bulgari jewelry. Next, we dropped in at the Grammys, where Taylor Swift’s Vivienne Westwood minidress and thigh-grazing Lorraine Schwartz jewelry dominated online conversations. Then, we sauntered over to the Critics Choice Awards, where Ariana Grande made a bold statement in Dior Couture. At the Film Independent Spirit Awards yesterday, we were particularly fond of Emma Stone’s Emilia Wickstead look.

That brings us to today. The 2025 SAG Awards have arrived, and we can’t wait to see what everyone wears on the red carpet. The A-list casts of Wicked, A Complete Unknown, and The Substance will be joining TV stars from Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, Hacks, and more. Keep reading for all the red carpet fashion details you need to know.

Elle Fanning 2025 SAG Awards in custom Loewe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Elle Fanning

WEAR: Loewe dress

Anna Sawai 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Outfit Armani Red Gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anna Sawai

WEAR: Armani Privé dress; Cartier jewelry

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

Selena Gomez 2025 SAG Awards red carpet in custom Celine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Selena Gomez

WEAR: Celine dress

Kaitlyn Dever 2025 SAG Awards Elie Saab pink gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kaitlyn Dever

WEAR: Elie Saab dress

Joey King 2025 SAG Awards in custom Miu Miu outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Joey King

WEAR: Miu Miu dress

Pamela Anderson 2025 SAG Awards in a white Dior gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Pamela Anderson

WEAR: Dior dress; Pandora jewelry

Nicola Coughlan 2025 SAG Awards red carpet in custom Dior gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nicola Coughlan

WEAR: Dior dress

Quinta Brunson 2025 SAG Awards red carpet in custom Dior gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Quinta Brunson

WEAR: Dior dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Millie Bobbie Brown 2025 SAG Awards red carpet in custom Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Millie Bobbie Brown

WEAR: Louis Vuitton dress

Kristen Bell 2025 SAG Awards red carpet wearign Armani Privé dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kristen Bell

WEAR: Armani Privé dress

Brooke Shields 2025 SAG Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Brooke Shields

