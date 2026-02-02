Laufey Won Her Second Grammy Looking Like a Dreamy Miu Miu Mermaid—All the Glam Details I'm Copying ASAP

That's two-time Grammy winner Laufey, to you! Tonight, the singer-songwriter and coquette beauty icon won the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for A Matter of Time, her third album, which she released back in August 2025. As she's known for soft, ethereal glam (a true lover girl), Laufey accepted her win donning a dreamy, lilac Miu Miu gown with a matching purple eye look and a soft, rosy flush, plus cascading mermaid waves I'm itching to re-create as early as Monday morning.
Luckily, I was able to get all the details from Jenny Cho, the celebrity stylist behind Laufey's look. "We talked about keeping the hair natural, effortless, and true to her," Cho tells Who What Wear about working with the star. "Laufey has such a strong sense of her own style, so the process is always very collaborative. We both wanted something that felt timeless and feminine but still modern and cool."
Long, textured waves (a look Cho dubs "the modern mermaid") were a no-brainer, as the style appears fluid and romantic yet still polished and elevated for the red carpet. Ahead, discover the full breakdown from Cho herself—including every product used and exclusive getting-ready photos.
"The Miu Miu dress had such a dreamy, ethereal quality, so I wanted the hair to feel like it was moving with her, not competing with the look," Cho shares. To achieve that softly tousled effect, she starts by applying Emi Jay's Heavenly Hair Milk and Halo Oil on Laufey's damp lengths. "I blow-dried the hair with the Emi Jay Flat Brush, a mixed bristle brush, for tension, then created loose waves with a larger curling iron," she adds. (FYI: That milky serum-oil combo will give you a smoother, faster drying time, she says.)
"The key detail is the texture. The waves aren't perfectly uniform—they're slightly undone and separated, which gives the hair that airy, floating quality. It's subtle, but it's what makes the look feel modern instead of overly styled," Cho explains. Just make sure you let the hair completely cool before creating that separation; otherwise, the bends may wind up falling flat. Once Laufey's strands were fully styled, Cho separated the waves herself using a secret, unreleased finishing product (I'll report back very soon!) and another drop of the Halo Oil for extra shine. And there you have it: modern mermaid waves fit for a Grammy winner.
This is an effortless yet elegant style that Cho expects to continue dominating the hair trend cycle. "It works for both everyday and special occasions," she adds. "Less stiffness, more movement, more shine. It's about hair that feels lived-in but still intentional." Hair with natural-looking body and healthy, liquid-like shine is always on my mood board, so you can expect me—plus the red-carpet regulars—to commit to this style all of 2026.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.