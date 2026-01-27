Please bear with me while I search for the right word. Is it yearning? Swooning? Obsessing? Whatever it is, it's not enough to encapsulate the extent of what I feel when I look at Margot Robbie's recent Wuthering Heights-inspired hairstyle. The actor-producer recently made an appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her new film ahead of its February 14 release. Her gothic-looking Alexander McQueen dress was stunning, but as a beauty editor, I couldn't take my eyes off her long, windswept waves.
As the queen of the press-tour theme (we mustn't forget her iconic string of vintage Barbie looks in the summer of 2023), I shouldn't be surprised that Robbie is adopting a romantic, gothic-inspired aesthetic. Still, her tousled, pinned-up waves look like they'd be right at home on Emily Brontë's beloved Yorkshire moors, and I absolutely love it. Ahead, see the unexpected hair tool I'm using to re-create this darkly romantic look.
Here's a better look at Robbie's long, windswept waves, created by celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. Her hair is normally shiny, sleek, and cropped at her collarbone, yet it seems she's embracing a more romantic look for the Wuthering Heights press tour. I think this new era suits her, and I'm dying to re-create the look on Valentine's Day and beyond.
The Hair Tool I'm Using to Re-Create The Look
Amika
High Tide Deep Wave Hair Crimper
I know, I know. If you're a millennial, like me, hair crimpers can elicit strong emotions. In my experience, people either love them or hate them. I'm a proponent of them, especially now that they've been modernized. The best hair crimpers, or wavers, create soft, tousled texture, rather than crunchy, creased lines.
Amika's High Tide Deep Wave Hair Crimper has been a long-time favorite, although I tend to use it in the spring and summer, when I want a beachy look. However, that's about to change after seeing how elegant and romantic Robbie's hair looks. It's giving "yearning on the gloomy Yorkshire moors," and I love it.
I snapped this picture after using Amika's High Tide Deep Wave Hair Crimper for the first time a couple of years ago. I was instantly obsessed, and I've continued to use it semi-consistently ever since. Now that I've seen Robbie's "Wuthering Heights" look, I'll be using it all the time.
Dry Bar
The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron
Dry Bar's The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron is another good option, especially because it pulls double duty as a hair waver and curling iron.
BondiBoost
Wave Wand 3-Barrel Hair Waver 1 ¼”
If you prefer bigger, bouncier waves, this larger barrel is for you.
Mermade Hair
Pro Hair 1.25-Inch Waver
This waver features even larger barrels yet.
Hot Tools
Pro Artist 24k Gold 3 Barrel Hair Waver
You can never go wrong with Hot Tools.
L'ange
Versawaver Adjustable Waver
This waver lets you conveniently switch between .75-inch and 1.25-inch waves. Simply twist of the barrel’s cool tip to shorten or widen the barrels.
