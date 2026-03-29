If You're Craving a Hair Refresh, Same—11 Spring Trends That Are Automatically Cool

As the weather starts to thaw, you can catch me diving into current hair trends. Cue the line about seasonal changes and new beginnings, fresh starts, yadda yadda. It's certainly not uncommon to want to switch up your look at the onset of spring, but this year, the craving feels especially strong after such a brutally cold and snowy winter here on the East Coast. It's officially time to put that dreariness in the rearview, and what better way to do so than with an updated cut or color?
"Traditionally, spring trends lean very light and playful, but this year feels a bit more refined," shares celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. "There’s still that sense of freshness, but it’s paired with a more elevated, timeless approach. Instead of drastic seasonal changes, people are opting for subtle updates that enhance their existing style, more of a refinement than a reset." Think dimensional colors, lived-in styles, and shorter cuts with a super seamless grow-out. Find them all ahead, along with expert-backed product recs.
Spring 2026 Hair Colors
Sunlit Copper
A warm, earthy copper is certainly on-trend, but master colorist Rachael Thomas, director of education at Madison Reed, suggests amping up the golden tones even further this spring. Enter sunlit copper, a "warm, glowing red that flatters every complexion," she says, while creating natural-looking dimension. "Sunlit copper emerges as a wearable, everyday expression of red," Thomas adds. "It feels fresh but not extreme or artificial, which is exactly what people are looking for right now."
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Golden-Hour Brunette
Similarly, we have golden hour brunette, a torched take on chocolate. Thomas calls it a "classic brunette with a sophisticated modern twist," thanks to those radiant gold tones. Ranging from light caramel (like Giannetos's snap of Tate McRae here) to deep espresso, its key factor is that rich, golden warmth. "A lot of people are looking for a rich luminous brunette that isn’t matte or overly cool. Golden hour brunette delivers that elevated, sun-kissed warmth that compliments your natural base in a luxurious way," Thomas adds. It also results in a more "lived-in" look with a forgiving grow-out phase, which will ultimately require less trips to the salon. Win, win!
Butter Blonde
Call it the Love Story effect, but a rich, buttery, Carolyn Bessette–coded blonde (seen on Sarah Pidgeon here, of course) will be all over mood boards this spring. Be warned, though: There's a fine line between this golden-champagne shade and one that reads a little too platinum or brassy. To keep it squarely in the center, prepare for purple shampoos and gold-pigment glosses to become your new best friends.
Shop the Trends
Schwarzkopf
Delicate Praline Hair Color
Madison Reed
Colorwonder - That's so Fire
Maria Nila
Colour Refresh -Cacao Intense
ion 24K
Metal Neutralizing Spray
L'Oréal
Le Color Gloss - Cool Blonde
Sephora
No.4P Purple Toning Shampoo
Spring 2026 Haircuts
Square Bob
This spring, the pros predict a slew of bobs (get ready to call your stylist!), but not all crops are created equal. For those craving a bolder statement, allow me to introduce you to the square bob, which is a blunt cut with even weight on either side of the ears and across the back of the neck, making it look, well, square. It's wonderfully chic, especially for those with thicker locks, just know that your ends will be on full display with this clean, geometric shape, so definitely load up on moisturizing, cuticle-sealing oils to keep them looking nice and healthy.
Softly Sculpted Bob
For those who can't give up a little layering, stylists also softly sculpted bobs to reign supreme this spring. Sculpted ends give the cut shape, yet "[it] has movement and texture so it feels modern and wearable," celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath shares. Imagine a bixie or a French bob, both of which have softly sculpted lines. "Those are going to dominate," shares celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen, who coiffed Zendaya's bixie above for the Oscars.
Bixies
Speaking of bixies, they deserve their own moment! From Teyana Taylor to Jessie Buckley to Gracie Abrams to Zendaya, celebs cannot stop flaunting these bob-pixie hybrids on the red carpet, and stylists only expect them to soar throughout the warmer months. "It's a great style to have if you want to confidently grow out your pixie and not feel insecure about having that awkward grow-out stage," celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms previously told Who What Wear of the award-season trend. "Since it's already a cool style, the grow-out will appear to be intentional." If you've ever had the urge to go super, super short, this spring is the perfect time.
Invisible Layers
Heath, Giannetos, and Stephen all agree: Layers are hot this spring. Specifically, "invisible layers" are one to watch. Says Giannetos, "They are incredibly subtle but make a big difference in how the hair falls and moves. [The cut] gives my clients that effortless, polished look without blunt lines or chunkiness." Consider the "cloud cut" he gave Cindy Crawford, pictured above, which appears perfectly undone with the addition of soft, airy layers.
"I think [layers] became a bit underrated with the popularity of the bob, as everyone wants those one-length, sharp, clean, slim [cuts]," Stephen adds. "But I believe those clients are craving some volume and movement—that’s where the layers come in!" It's also worth noting that invisible layers grow out seamlessly, which, according to Giannetos, speaks to a larger trend of lived-in, low-maintenance cuts this spring.