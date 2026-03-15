We've officially reached the penultimate award show of the season: the Academy Awards. 2026 marks the 98th(!) year of the awards, and its lineup is sure to be as highly discussed and hotly debated as years past. Movies like Frankenstein, Hamnet, Sinners, and Bugonia are up for Best Picture. Meanwhile, celebrities like Emma Stone, Jessie Buckley, Kate Hudson, Teyana Taylor, and Elle Fanning are nominated in their respective Best Actress or Best Supporting Actress categories.
While we're not sure who will cinch the sought-after gold statuette, we like to give out our own awards for the best red-carpet fashion and beauty looks (you know, the ones that took our breath away). Ahead, see every chic, sophisticated, and save-worthy beauty look of the night, and follow along as Who What Wear brings you the latest updates on the film industry's elite.
Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne opted for a timeless red-carpet makeup equation: crimson lips and softly defined eyes.
Chase Infiniti
Two words: lavender eye shadow and lip liner. Chase Infiniti just debuted the ultimate spring makeup inspo.
Barbie Ferreira
Barbie Ferreira's soft, sculpted makeup is going straight to my 2026 vision board.
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones' natural, sun-kissed glow should be studied. It's the reason we suddenly feel like reaching for self-tanner and bronzer.
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne embraced the dark romance of the Wuthering Heights aesthetic, with her windswept, Brontë waves.
Li Jun Li
*This* is how you do sophisticated monochromatic makeup. Li Jun Li brings the crimson from her dress into her satin lipstick and blooming blush.
Renate Reinsve
Renate Reinsve also cosigned the "match your makeup to your outfit" memo. The crimson shade is right on the money.
Charithra Chandran
Charithra Chandran's look is the epitome of soft, sculpted, red-carpet glam. Her velvety brown eye shadow is blended out to perfection.
Ariana Greenblatt
Ariana Greenblatt debuted a fresh chop on the Oscars red carpet—styling her shorter locks into voluminous, windswept waves.
Isabela Merced
Isabela Merced's glossy, slicked-back bob is giving cool-girl energy, as is her defined, khol-rimmed eye makeup.
Jihoon Kim
Tightlined eyes are a major trend for 2026, and Jihoon Kim proves why—her striking gaze is complemented by her dewy, ethereal complexion.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.