Spring is here, and us beauty enthusiasts are already beginning to get an idea of which buzzy nail trends this season will be remembered for. While spring 2025 was all about leaning into nostalgia with bold, negative space designs, micro-French manicures, and coquette nails featuring 3D decals, this time around, we're expecting the nail space to transform once more as the trend cycle continues. However, experts are saying the season's top nail looks will look significantly less "trendy," than we've seen in the past.
In true Who What Wear beauty editor fashion, I reached out two celebrity nail artists for the insider's scoop on which nail designs will be falling out of style just in time for the temperatures to rise, and everything that will be taking their place. If that piques your interest, keep scrolling!
What won't be trending this spring?
Celebrity manicurist Queenie Nguyen predicts a shift away from the maximalist, high-drama nails that dominated spring last year. "Trends that you might not see include overly bling 'junk nails', thicker, high contract french tips, enlarged 3D elements, or even extreme shapes like an ultra sharp stiletto," Nguyen explains. Celebrity nail artist Analysse Hernandez shares she and her clients have been experimenting with fresh designs, departing from the blooming gel flower nails that made appearances for spring over the last two years.
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"I love how buildable and versatile this flower was in sets, but I do feel like my clients are now gravitating toward more realistic nail art," she adds. Last year, manicures embraced simple, solid colors, but Hernandez says simple, solid colors (especially soft shades like butter yellow), but the trend won't be making a return this season. "While those colors are still relevant, this year is all about adding personality through design," explains Hernandez.
What will be taking their place?
Rather than returning to last spring's bold, runway-inspired nail art, citrus shades, and dramatically long lengths, Nguyen says manicures this spring will be softer and more wearable. "Think sheer, milky 'your nails but better' finishes, jelly nails that give a more translucent finish, micro nail art like micro french tips or subtle gems," continues Nguyen. She also predicts we'll be seeing shorter lengths with softer shapes like round, oval, and 'sqoval' making a comeback this spring. Instead of the aforementioned gel flower nails, Hernandez foresees floral milk nails rising in popularity this season (dried flowers are delicately encapsulated within gel or acrylic).
To get this look, nail techs can begin with a clean base like OPI's GELavate in OPI'm Flawless ($25) or the same line's Soft Gel Almond Tips ($33) for added length. "Layer with a sheer, milky shade like OPI GelColor in OPI’m a Bubble Bunny ($13) to create that soft, spring-ready 'clean girl' aesthetic," she explains. Hernandez is also seeing a rise in pattern nails featuring playful designs like polka dots, stripes, and gingham prints. "These looks embrace a mix of colors, textures and creativity," Hernandez explains.
Why will these trends be on the rise?
If you've been noticing an uptick in the number of beauty trends based on lifestyle, you're not alone. Nguyen says manicures this season will be all about prioritizing low-maintenance and polished looks that lean into individuality and lifestyle. "Rather than repeating highly recognizable, 'algorithm-driven' trends (like glazed donut or heavy chrome) people are gravitating toward more personal, understated styles that still feel intentional and fun," she says. "I’m excited to see more techs lean into this fun world and bring back maximalist nails!"
For a clean, healthy glaze, Nguyen recommends asking for Orly Builder in a Bottle (BIAB) ($25)as itsdeal for creating a sheer, structured base that enhances natural nails. "If you're at home, I love the Orly Breathable 1 Step Manicurebecause it combines nail care with color. A favorite spring neutral is Kiss Me, I'm Kind as it is the perfect soft subtle pink." She also loves the brand's pH Perfector ($15) for nail care and polish that offers a perfect pink while leaving behind a soft flush once removed.
Then: Dotted Florals | Now: Polka Dots
This chic manicure by Milan-based creative nail-artist Oksana Zavora combines the magic of a cat eye design with subtle polka dot details that catch the light perfectly. These ethereal and playful nails combine one of the season's trendiest colors (vintage blue) with crisp cream for a versatile, spring-inspired look that's timeless.
Shop the Look:
Adore Professional
Metal Glass Cat Eye Gel Polish in Light Blue
Then: Solid Shades | Now: Ultra-Detailed
Solid, pastel shades in butter yellows and lively orange won't be as popular this spring, but experts are predicting an uptick in nails that feature bright spring colors with eye-catching, elegant touches. Clearly, Y2K-inspired looks are alive as well, as demonstrated proven by these almond nails Stafford-based nail artist Stephanie Holland recently created.
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OPI
Nail Polish in the Pass is Always Greener
Then: Big Elements | Now: Tiny Touches
Maximalist, oversized 3D designs are officially on their way out, but we're sensing a resurgence in delicate details to elevate mismatched designs. This nail look is the result of a freestyle mix-and-matched session that led to nails with animal print, diffused auras, minimalist metals, chic chrome French tips, and faux nail piercings. The 3D additions are "tiny," but they have a huge impact on the finished look.
Shop the Look:
Essie
Expressie Quick Dry Nail Color in Slate Blue
Then: Fashion-Driven | Now: Versatile
According to Nguyen, other minimalist manicures will focus on enhancing natural nails for a 'your nails, but better' look using sheer, pink tones for an clean-looking, structured base. If you'd like to add a hint of shimmer going into spring, consider opting for a color with subtle shimmer of iridescent flakes to take your barely-there, pink nails to the next level.
Shop the Look:
Kinetics
Gel in Bottle Pink Spark
Then: Preppy Plaid | Now: Classic Gingham
School might not officially be out for the summer just yet (after all, we've barely made it to spring), but experts are predicting we'll be exchanging the preppy plaid designs that helped define nails in 2025 for modernized gingham prints. Inspired by coastal towns, sun-drenched brunches, and lavender fields, Nguyen paired this gingham-inspired checker print with blue-and-white stripes, and hand-painted blueberries.