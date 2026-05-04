Nicole Kidman and Her Daughter Wore 120 Centimeters of Hair Extensions to the Met Gala

If you haven't yet tuned in to the beauty and fashion feast that is the 2026 Met Gala, I officially welcome you to the party—virtually speaking, of course. This year's attendees are truly jaw-dropping (just take it from our live blog, which features real-time editor reactions), so much so that it's difficult to pick just one favorite red carpet look. Being the eager beauty editor I am, I also must call out the swoon-worthy makeup and hair, from Zoë Kravitz to Doja Cat to Nicole Kidman. I want to re-create them all!
Luckily, I just received insider intel on the latter. According to her longtime hairstylist Adir Abergel, Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose stepped on the carpet donning 60 centimeters of extensions each (ahem, 120 centimeters total). That's a lot of hair. Keep scrolling to see the XL lengths from every angle, along with the steps and products you need to replicate each 'do.
"For Nicole and Sunday’s first Met Gala together, I wanted to create a meaningful connection for this special moment," Abergel says in a news release. "Hair became a subtle yet beautiful unifying thread, tying their looks together through a shared expression of modern elegance." Both looks are sleek and middle-parted, but when you gaze at them up close, you'll notice some low-key differences. Nicole's style, of course, featured eyelash-kissing fringe, while Sunday's long locks have a slight bend.
Sunday's style followed a similar lineup, only Abergel raked Virtue's 6-in-1 Styler through her locks and added a bit of Volumizing Primer at the roots before blow-drying. "This is a great base to create a strong and healthy foundation that will last all night," he shares. He used the same brush and Shark blow-dryer for a smooth, straight finish, then added BHBD extensions in the shades 5NG/6NG.
Then, instead of leaving her strands stick-straight, "I coiled some hair around my fingers and applied heat with the Shark Beauty FlexStyle to create an uneven slight bend throughout," Abergel explains. A touch of Healing Oil to seal in the shine, and there you have it—a stunning, Rapunzel-like hairstyle worthy of the 17-year-old's first Met. "The result was reflective and full of movement," Abergel adds. It was also, dare I say, a work of art.
Shop Nicole Kidman's and Sunday Rose's Met Gala Hairstyles