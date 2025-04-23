The Square Bob Is Officially the It-Girl Haircut of Spring and Summer—Here's the Proof

Here at Who What Wear, we are always looking out for the latest hair trends. In fact, it's my job to keep an eye out for trending haircuts, hair colors, and even hair accessories so that I can fill you in on what looks to go for this spring and summer season.

I'm sure you're all aware that bob hairstyles are going nowhere this year, but what specific bob hair trends can we expect to see everywhere? I've been writing about popular styles such as the sliced bob and the bouncy bob, but I've spotted another short haircut cropping up this month (pardon the pun), and it is definitely the best one yet. Say hello to the square bob.

What Is the Square Bob?

So, what is the square bob? "The square bob is your classic '60s chic bob," explains Cos Sakkas, global creative director at Toni & Guy. "It has a cool, high-fashion finish and a strong geometric shape."

Although it can work for all hair types, Sakkas says that it's best for people with straight or lightly wavy hair. It will also work really well for thicker hair types, thanks to the stronger shape. "Ask [your hairdresser] for a blunt, one-length haircut with clean lines and minimal layering," explains Sakkas. "The ends need to be strong and defined for this hairstyle to work."

Depending on your face shape, Sakkas says you can go for a deep side parting or centre parting for a dynamic finish.

Square Bob Inspiration

Hailey Bieber's square bob looks super chic paired with this relaxed side parting.

Although this haircut looks polished, adding some texture will give it more of a laid-back feel.

Yes, the square bob looks amazing with curls too.

Thanks to the geometric shape, this style always looks polished.

Pair this haircut with a sleek finish for a sophisticated feel.

This haircut also looks incredible with loose waves.

Ask your hairdresser to keep your hair one length for that clean finish.

I'm seriously obsessed with these dramatic side partings at the moment.

Products You Need for a Square Bob

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser $60 $42 SHOP NOW The Revlon Blow-Dry Brush is the hair tool for a voluminous square bob.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $28 SHOP NOW This clever spray can be applied before blow drying to give your hair a sleek, glossy finish.

Label.m Label.m Rejuvenating Radiance Oil $60 SHOP NOW Sakkas recommends this hair oil to give your bob a sharp, polished feel.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray $19 SHOP NOW If you want to add a little bit of texture, I highly recommend this Living Proof spray.

CURLSMITH Effortless Waves Styling Spray $13 SHOP NOW Embrace your natural waves this with Curlsmith spray that works to enhance your hair texture.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.