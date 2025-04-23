The Square Bob Is Officially the It-Girl Haircut of Spring and Summer—Here's the Proof
Chop chop!
Here at Who What Wear, we are always looking out for the latest hair trends. In fact, it's my job to keep an eye out for trending haircuts, hair colors, and even hair accessories so that I can fill you in on what looks to go for this spring and summer season.
I'm sure you're all aware that bob hairstyles are going nowhere this year, but what specific bob hair trends can we expect to see everywhere? I've been writing about popular styles such as the sliced bob and the bouncy bob, but I've spotted another short haircut cropping up this month (pardon the pun), and it is definitely the best one yet. Say hello to the square bob.
What Is the Square Bob?
So, what is the square bob? "The square bob is your classic '60s chic bob," explains Cos Sakkas, global creative director at Toni & Guy. "It has a cool, high-fashion finish and a strong geometric shape."
Although it can work for all hair types, Sakkas says that it's best for people with straight or lightly wavy hair. It will also work really well for thicker hair types, thanks to the stronger shape. "Ask [your hairdresser] for a blunt, one-length haircut with clean lines and minimal layering," explains Sakkas. "The ends need to be strong and defined for this hairstyle to work."
Depending on your face shape, Sakkas says you can go for a deep side parting or centre parting for a dynamic finish.
Square Bob Inspiration
Hailey Bieber's square bob looks super chic paired with this relaxed side parting.
Although this haircut looks polished, adding some texture will give it more of a laid-back feel.
Yes, the square bob looks amazing with curls too.
Thanks to the geometric shape, this style always looks polished.
Pair this haircut with a sleek finish for a sophisticated feel.
This haircut also looks incredible with loose waves.
Ask your hairdresser to keep your hair one length for that clean finish.
I'm seriously obsessed with these dramatic side partings at the moment.
Products You Need for a Square Bob
The Revlon Blow-Dry Brush is the hair tool for a voluminous square bob.
This clever spray can be applied before blow drying to give your hair a sleek, glossy finish.
Sakkas recommends this hair oil to give your bob a sharp, polished feel.
If you want to add a little bit of texture, I highly recommend this Living Proof spray.
Embrace your natural waves this with Curlsmith spray that works to enhance your hair texture.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
Dry Skin and Damaged Hair? Hard Water Could Be the Culprit—Here's What to Do About It
Two dermatologists and a trichologist agree.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
TikTok Says Becoming a "Straight Natural" Is a Hairstyling Hack—I Asked an Expert for the Facts
The debate is over.
By Maya Thomas
-
I Used to Postpone Workouts to Save My Hairstyles—These Sweat-Defying Tips Changed the Game
They always work.
By Maya Thomas
-
All the Chicest People I Know Have Been Dabbling in This Breathtaking 2025 Hair Trend
Futuristic and stunning.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
The Only Aerosol-Free Dry Shampoos That Matter, According to WWW Beauty Editors
Give your tresses a revamp.
By Maya Thomas
-
I Tried Chappell Roan's Affordable Curly Girl Haircare Routine, and It's Perfect for Super-Quick Styling
Further proof that you don't need a lot of money to look good.
By Shawna Hudson
-
Excuse Me While I Gawp at These Incredible BAFTA Beauty Looks
Straight from the red carpet.
By Grace Lindsay
-
Protein vs. Moisture: Here's How to Tell Which One Your Hair Needs to Beat Damage
Not all damage is the same.
By Kaitlyn McLintock